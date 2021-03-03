Hilton Hotel Out, More Cabins In At Presidential Mountain Resort

The proposed $20 million Hilton Hotel is out and more cabins are in at the former Baker Brook motel and cabins that has since been redeveloped and renamed as Presidential Mountain Resort.
If the plan meets with timely approvals, the cabins could begin to be installed this spring.
First pitched in late 2016 was a five-story, 85-room high-end hotel for the property at 1108 Main St./Route 302 that is owned by Yizchok Rudich.
But during a conceptual on the new cabins presented to the Bethlehem Planning Board on Feb. 24, Rudich’s representative, David Eckman, of the Portsmouth-based Eckman Engineering, said the Hilton hotel proposal was too costly and the return on it would not materialize.
The plan now is to put 12 cabin units on the Hilton site plan area (the north side of Route 302 and opposite Miller Pond) that are identical to the 15 existing PMR cabins across the street, said Kurt Biron, of Eckman Engineering.
Rudich, who could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, wants to expand the PMR campground off of Route 302, said Eckman, according to the draft meeting minutes.
PMR has been successful with the existing 24-by-28-foot rosewood, Amish prefabricated cabins that are popular in rural areas, he said.
The intent is to follow a road on the property to the trout pond and construct what will be a maximum build-out of 36 or more cabins, though only 12 units are being proposed for the first piece, phase one, said Eckman.
Phase two would involve the additional cabins, a new hydrant, a stanchion bridge, and a possible turnaround for the fire department, he said.
The stretch of Route 302 at PMR sees a regular flow of traffic.
Planning Board member Mike Bruno asked Eckman if the development team is considering a crosswalk.
The team is and is in contact with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said Eckman, who added that the project could involve yellow caution lights and slower speed signs along Route 302.
The speed limit is currently 40 mph.
Selectman Chris Jensen, an ex-officio member of the planning board, suggested that the planning board hire a professional planner for the second phase.
Jensen asked about the extent of wetlands impact.
Eckman said about 1,500 square feet would be impacted, less than with a hotel.
In November 2017, the planning board approved the Hilton Hotel project.
The next step for Rudich is to present a formal site plan for his new project to the board for review, which could take place later this month.
The applicant is responsible for all costs associated with the site plan review process and would pay the cost for a professional planner if the board concludes one is needed.
In early February, Rudich and Eckman met with Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson and town code enforcement officer David Willey to discuss the plans.
“They met with us and I’m fine with the first piece,” Anderson said Wednesday evening. “We made some suggestions to enhance it. As far as safety, my biggest concern is the crossing on Route 302. That is an issue they will have to address.”
A number of years ago another development was proposed (which never came to fruition) and there was talk about installing caution lights and signage in the area to slow down traffic, he said.
“This will present the same thing,” said Anderson.
In talks with Rudich, Anderson said the development team would like to begin the first phase of the project in early spring.
During its former heyday, the 150-acre property featured the Baker Brook restaurant and cabins that thrived for decades before falling into disrepair in the 1980s.
After purchasing the property about five years ago, Rudich began installing the first of the PMR cabins.
