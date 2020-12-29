DERBY — Hindered visibility was cited as a factor in a Dec. 23 cow-truck accident on Rt. 14 in Irasburg.
It was snowing and snow covered the road as the 1996 Peterbilt 379 operated by Jeffrey Shatney, 34, of Newport was going south on Rt. 14 at 5:09 p.m. The truck struck a black cow in the road, killing the cow. Shatney’s visibility at the time was affected due to wind and falling snow, troopers from the Derby barracks stated.
