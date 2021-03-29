LITTLETON — The hiring of a new town manager has opened a bit of a generational rift in Littleton.
Two weeks of mounting pressure against selectmen since they announced the March 18 conditional employment offer to James Gleason, most recently a city manager in Mascotte, Florida, and who is set to manage Littleton beginning on April 12, boiled over during a selectmen’s meeting on Monday dedicated solely to taking questions and concerns about Gleason and the hiring process.
Many of the younger residents who spoke said Gleason’s temperament and past incidents in Mascotte, including an arrest last year and a 2014 discrimination lawsuit filed against him, make him a poor fit for Littleton.
They also criticized the board for not disclosing the names of those serving on the advisory town manager selection committee that was part of the hiring process before selectmen, who have the authority to appoint town managers, made their final decision.
Circulating an online petition to push selectmen to rescind their offer was Littleton selectman candidate Chris Sweeney, who called the hiring process “secretive” and “rushed” and lacking transparency and community input.
“Mr. Gleason is a liability to Littleton and Mr. Gleason should not be our new town manager,” said Sweeney.
Some longtime residents, however, said they place their trust in the Board of Selectmen, and said Gleason, whose pending contract comes with a probationary period, should be given a chance to prove himself.
“I’ve followed this thing pretty closely and I’m a little bit taken aback by my fellow residents,” said Frank Porfido Jr., owner of Porfido’s Market. “Who here in this room, raise your hand, hasn’t screwed up?”
“I do trust these guys,” said Porfido, referring to selectmen. “I think the town should trust them, too … I know from being an employer that some of the best employees I had had baggage … We show a little compassion and went out on a limb for them. They also came with some good things … We looked at them, we evaluated them.”
Referring again to selectmen, including former Selectman Chad Stearns, who resigned on Thursday, Porfido said, “These guys were dragged through the mud on this and we lost Chad, which doesn’t make me happy.”
Opposition And Support
Gleason was hired in a 3-0 board vote and given a conditional offer of employment pending a standard background check.
As the finalists were winnowed down, selectmen said they chose Gleason, who was one of 14 applicants, based on his level of experience above the other candidates and the fact that he was upfront and open about his history in Mascotte.
Putting pressure on selectmen Carrie Gendreau, chair of the board, and Roger Emerson, vice-chairman, critics cited Gleason’s arrest following a heated exchange with Mascotte city councilwoman Brenda Brasher and a discrimination lawsuit filed against him by an African-American woman and former Mascotte city employee.
In August, Gleason was arrested for allegedly making physical contact with Brasher, who was among the councilors voting to not renew his city manager contract in a 3-2 vote.
On Nov. 9, Lake County Florida prosecutors announced they would not be pursuing allegations of battery and disorderly against Gleason as “there is insufficient evidence to prove elements of the crime charged …”
Gleason acknowledged that he lost his temper during the Aug. 19 exchange with Brasher - which stemmed from a council vote on the city fire department on one of four options for the department that Gleason offered the council - and regrets it.
He denies he touched her.
In 2015, the discrimination suit filed against Gleason by Alana Wilson was settled with a severance payment to Wilson. Details of the settlement are non-public.
Gleason acknowledged he used some racially-charged words during a conversation with Wilson, but said it was to teach co-workers about systemic racism in the country and the conversation occurred shortly after the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African-American youth.
Wilson’s attorney said he does not believe Gleason is a racist but said Gleason said some things that were inappropriate for the workplace.
Gleason, 63, acknowledged he made inappropriate comments and said he learned from the incident.
(The Caledonian-Record could not reach Wilson for comment).
On Monday, the floor at the Littleton Opera House was opened up for people to speak, including non-residents.
More than a dozen took the opportunity, most opposed to the hire.
Deadset against Gleason becoming town manager is Jim Alden, a Franconia resident who owns Chutters candy store and who said Littleton has a “successful brand” as an up-and-coming town, but that brand now being jeopardized with Gleason coming on board.
Gleason referred to his former employer, Mascotte, as “Trashcotte” on his LinkedIn page and wrote derogatory comments about Brasher on his Facebook page, all while going through a job interview process, said Alden.
“When you hire someone, you hire their skills, their experience, but also their temperament and judgment,” said Alden. “This does not show the appropriate temperament or judgment for the next town manager of Littleton… Unfortunately, on April 12, you are going to make this our brand … Please turn this around.”
Norm Allaire, a 52-year resident of Littleton, spoke in defense of selectmen, and, in a reference to Sweeney and his 2021 selectman’s campaign, said, “I’m one of the old guys this group is trying to get out of town.”
In answer to Allaire’s question, Emerson confirmed a probationary period in Gleason’s contract.
“So if he doesn’t work out, you can let him go,” said Allaire.
To selectmen, Allaire said, “I voted for you and I support you guys on your decision. That’s what we elect you, the select board, for. I’m putting my faith in you, the select board, on this choice that you’ve made.”
State representative candidate Calvin Beaulier said when a board hires someone they should take a look at their social media presence.
On Gleason’s Facebook page, he called the National Rifle Association the “Nazi Rifle Association” and called Republicans an “infection” based on their political views, said Beaulier.
“Although he might have the experience, the temperament is called into question,” he said.
Littleton resident Ron Marvin said Gleason’s hiring was done in the standard manner previous town managers have been hired.
“I respect you guys for what you’re doing,” Marvin said to selectmen. “Do your job.”
Aaron Giragosian, who serves on the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment, felt otherwise.
“There are some young people who want to make an effort to fix this town up and help contribute,” he said. “But seeing something like this get passed through, it disgusts me. It makes me not want not to be part of it. I can actually say, too, I’m an educator. If I were to be caught saying anything like that, on Facebook or online, I’d be out so fast.”
Gleason is set to begin with an annual starting salary of $95,000.
Gleason’s contract is being worked out now, said Gendreau.
Gleason comes with vast budgeting experience and the board did look deeply into his background, as did the selection committee, she said.
The town cannot release the names of those on the selection committee because they signed non-disclosure agreements, said Gendreau and Interim Town Manager Milton Bratz.
Not all residents were happy with that answer.
When the number of finalists got down to two, it was the responsibility of selectmen to make the final decision, said Gendreau.
Some residents also asked why Gleason was not present Monday to speak with residents.
Gleason is in Florida, where on Monday he received his second COVID-19 shot, said Bratz.
Gleason is expected to be in Littleton on April 8 or 9.
One resident asked why Gleason could not attend remotely, on Zoom.
Selectman Resignation
“We sadly are going to read to you Chad Stearns’ resignation letter,” said Gendreau.
Stearns wrote, “It has been an honor to serve my community the past two years, and a privilege to serve alongside selectmen and employees, who, like me, only want the best for the town and community they live and work in.”
In an additional statement received by The Caledonian-Record on Monday afternoon, Stearns said he is convinced that the town selectmen and staff “always had and will continue to have the best interests of our community at heart, and I wish them nothing but success on the road ahead.
“Upon reflection, I have noticed that there are different and better ways for me to serve my community,” wrote Stearns. “I look forward to being an advocate for positive changes to our town, and am eager to work with residents, visitors, and the local business, civic, and community leaders to help Littleton continue to be a great place to work, live, and raise a family.”
Stearns will help with other town projects, such as the industrial park, river district, and others, said Gendreau.
To fill the vacant selectman’s seat, the board, until April 12, will be accepting applications from anyone wanting to be appointed by selectmen to the seat, which will be up for reelection in March 2022.
