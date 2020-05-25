For two centuries, as it grew to include members in neighboring towns and adapted to meet the needs of the times, the Willing Workers Society of Sugar Hill hasn’t strayed from its mission — to foster a spirit of helpfulness throughout the community.
Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, that mission is all the more imperative.
First conceived in 1829 to assist the needs of a church and the community when the first church was built in Sugar Hill, then a part of Lisbon, the nonprofit, non-sectarian WWSSH was officially founded in 1920 after the merger of two Sugar Hill churches.
Each year, the group has made donations to worthy causes, awarded scholarships to students furthering their education ($5,000 is expected to be awarded in June), and has supported the community in myriad ways.
2020, its centennial anniversary, was to be a year of celebratory events folded into a theme called “Over A Century Of Caring.”
Because of the pandemic, though, those plans, which include some of WWSSH’s biggest fund-raisers of the year, are on hold, Betsy Fraser, WWSSH president, said Friday.
Although a letdown, the society’s members, about 30 women from area communities, squandered no time homing in all the more on their mission, now to meet a specific community need during a challenging time.
As dairy farms across the state reel from a plummet in demand for milk during the shutdown that has closed schools and businesses, the WWSSH is buying milk from the local Hatchland dairy farm, in North Haverhill, after learning that Hatchland had to dump milk because of lack of demand.
Determined to not let it go to waste, society members are now delivering it to local food pantries.
“Each week on Tuesday morning, one of our members drives to Hatchland and picks up the milk order and spends the morning making deliveries to the pantries,” said Fraser. “We have just completed week two of the program and look forward to many more weeks.”
The effort aids both Hatchland Dairy as a business and the food pantries meeting a need, she said.
“Not only are we donating funds to worthy causes, but we invest personal time to make the drive and deliver a valued, nutritious product in person to very deserving pantries — and that makes this program especially gratifying for us,” said Fraser.
Hatchland products are carried in local stores and the WWSSH knows and cares about the dairy and also regularly donates money to help local food pantries, she said.
“Motivated by national news showing how individuals and organizations have been able to improve supply chains to get product from farmers to communities that need them, we’ve been able to set up a program whereby we purchase milk weekly from Hatchland and deliver it to three food pantries,” said Fraser.
Two pantries are in Littleton, at All Saints Episcopal Church and Elevate Church, and the third is the Good Neighbor Pantry in Franconia.
“We originally allocated $1,600 for the program, and new donations have bolstered the fund to $1,900,” said Fraser. “We are hoping more donations will sustain and extend the program.”
The additional $300 came from Brenda Aldrich, owner of Harman’s Cheese in Sugar Hill and a WWSSH member.
Kris May, an owner of the Hatchland dairy farm with her father, Howard Hatch, said since the dairy crisis began in March, there has been positive outreach.
Hatchland has helped supply milk to the New Hampshire Food Bank and is now partnering with a growing number of local food banks, she said.
Although still not back to normal, those working with Hatchland are helping to get the dairy closer to a healthy balance, she said.
“It’s been great working with all the food banks that are helping us out in very challenging times, and it’s great working with the Willing Workers who are getting a product to those who need it and are helping a local business,” said May. “It’s been a good connection and we’re thrilled to see people working together and trying to help everybody get through this.”
As WWSSH member Dolly McPhaul, of Sugar Hill, was instrumental in making the phone calls to find willing food pantries and make the milk effort successful. Aldrich played a key role through her special grocery box program, which she launched a few months ago to bring in groceries and food from other places, take orders and deliver.
For that box program that Fraser called “a real asset for the community,” the Willing Workers baked more than 1,000 chocolate chip cookies, bagged them up, and added them to the grocery boxes.
Aldrich offered to make the WWSSH the recipient of donations for a week.
“People donated whatever they wanted to be added to their grocery box,” said Fraser. “We earned over $1,600, which is great … We called it Cookies for a Cause.”
With some of that money, McPhaul this week drove to Hatchland to pick up 57 quarts and 28 half-gallons of milk.
The society had $2,600 to invest in the community — $500 went to the Meals on Wheels program for area seniors, $250 to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster for a food program for children, and $250 to Lafayette Regional School in Franconia for a children’s food program.
The $1,600 remaining, originally to be given directly to the food pantries, was then re-purposed for the milk program to the benefit of the pantries, and was augmented with Aldrich’s money to $1,900.
“The cookie fund was a way to bring in money and immediately turn it around and put it out in the community,” said Fraser. “We’ve been hearing a lot of things in the national news about farmers not being able to get their products to those who need it. We wanted to be that bridge, and give Hatchland business and food pantries milk. The clients the pantries serve are really thrilled with fresh milk.”
Today, the WWSSH has members not only from Sugar Hill, but from towns that include Lisbon, Littleton, Franconia, Bethlehem, and has a few women from Bretton Woods. It also extends its donations into those communities.
They meet once a month for lunch.
“We had been planning a number of things to do this year to celebrate being 100,” said Fraser. “In recent years, we’ve had some successful fund-raisers, and we get a lot of enjoyment donating that money into the community, but this year all of our fund-raising plans are put in hiatus.”
Their biggest fund-raiser at the Lupine Festival in June that last year netted $5,500 through the sales of bagged lunches is canceled.
Also planned, but still not certain, is a sale of handcrafted items for the fall festival in September, as well as a Christmas sale in November.
The Sugar Hill Historical Museum has a theme each year and theme for 2020 was going to focus on the WWSSH.
“And being that is our centennial year, we were also planning to have a large country tea,” said Fraser. “We would make it a country tea and would get out a silver tea set that the Willing Workers own and fancy tea cups. We had planned one of those for this summer, probably in the August time frame, but now it’s very doubtful.”
Not content to be idle, the group looked instead to see what efforts can be made in the community.
Fraser said Aldrich, who lived in Afghanistan for a time, has an Afghan saying — “drop by drop, a river is formed.”
“That’s what this milk thing is about,” said Fraser. “If there’s any time to act, it’s now. We are celebrating over 100 years of caring and we are as committed to our mission as ever. We won’t let a global pandemic stop us, but rather to inspire us to do more.”
