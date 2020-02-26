Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Dori Hamilton's farm in Lisbon is now under a permanent conservation easement with the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust that keeps the property free from development and gives farmers in future generations the opportunity to work the land and keep the North Country's farming heritage alive. (Courtesy photo)
As the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust celebrates 20 years in the North Country, where it has worked with property owners to conserve farmland, forestland and river — and lakefront properties, it has added a new conservation easement to the mix, after a donation from the owner of a historic farm in Lisbon.
Not only will the scenic and cultural value of the 19th-century Sweeney Road farm owned by Dori Hamilton be conserved forever, it will also be available for future generations of farmers in the North Country, ACT Executive Director Rebecca Brown said Monday.
