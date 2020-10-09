Historic Farm, Forest Protected In Landaff

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LANDAFF, NH — Linda Michelsen and her late husband, Jeffry, discovered the secluded old farm site on Foster Hill Road while cross-country skiing. They fell in love with the open fields and sweeping views to the west, and the towering trees that climbed up a steep ridge to the east.
Linda and Jeffry purchased the property in 1992, and, last month, Linda ensured that it will always remain for the wildflowers, birds and host of other wildlife that call it home through a conservation easement with the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT). The easement, a legal agreement between the land trust and the property owner, ensures that the Michelsen land will never be developed.
