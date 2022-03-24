LANCASTER — After more than a century, the Kent Fountain has been removed from Main Street.
Damaged in an accident on Sunday, the 130-year-old fountain was removed on Wednesday and will be stored on pallets at the town sandpit.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson told the Select Board this week, “My hope is we can at least have it put back together and put it back on site. Whether it holds water again or not, I don’t know. But I’d hate to not have that fountain here.”
The fountain was struck by a single vehicle on Sunday afternoon and the sole occupant, a 58-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene.
It marks the third time the fountain has been struck and the second time in the past quarter-century.
According to Gaetjens-Oleson, the fountain was “broken up into a bunch of pieces” on Sunday. Some of those pieces broke along seams, raising hopes of reassembly.
The town has filed a claim with its insurance company, Primex Insurance.
Barry Normandeau, owner of Normandeau Trucking Inc., has volunteered to evaluate the pieces of the fountain and offer guidance on preservation.
HISTORY
Located outside of the post office, the fountain was given to the town by the sons of the late Richard Kent, a downtown merchant and general store owner for nearly 60 years.
The book “History of Lancaster, New Hampshire” written by Rev. Amos Newton Somers published in 1899 offers the following history of the fountain.
“At the March town-meeting in 1889, the sons of the late Richard P. Kent made the offer to the town of a fountain to be located in front of his late residence on Main street as a fitting memorial to their parents, who had been identified with the business and social interests of the town and community since 1825.”
It goes on to say that the fountain was offered “on the condition that the town maintains it in the future in accordance with the designs of the donors as affording drinking water to man and beast as well as serving as an ornament to the village streets when the, then contemplated, system of waterworks should be completed.
“The town accepted the offer, and the fountain was finished by the time of the completion of the waterworks, and put in use on the first of December, 1892.”
In his book, Somers described Kent as someone who helped develop the industries of the town who served thirsty men and animals with “one of the noblest services man can render his fellows, the offering of the “cup of cold water.”“
The granite fountain included the inscription “IN MEMORIAM. Richard Peabody Kent, Emily Mann Kent.”
On the face toward the sidewalk it read “To the Town. From Henry O. Kent, Edward R. Kent, Charles N. Kent.’”
