WHITEFIELD — The Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa has been sold.
The 1,700-acre resort property and historic 141-room hotel were acquired by New Hampshire-based Hay Creek Hotels on April 27 for $24.2 million, according to documents from the Coos County Registry of Deeds.
Nestled in the heart of the White Mountains, the Mountain View Grand is one of the state’s last grand hotels, and it remains a major economic driver for the region.
The resort is the largest employer in Whitefield with 200 employees and one of the top private-sector job creators in Coos County.
Kathleen Kopp, president of the Whitefield Economic Development Corp., was hopeful the Mountain View Grand would continue to thrive under the new ownership.
“It’s a very important part of our economy,” she said, expressing confidence that, “it will continue to be a strong part of our community.”
Hay Creek Hotels adds the Mountain View Grand to a portfolio of 26 upscale independent hotel properties, including five in the Granite State: The Centennial Hotel in Concord, The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson, The Exeter Inn, The Wolfeboro Inn, and the Mountain View Grand.
According to the company website, Hay Creek Hotels was founded in 2005 “to combine the intimacy of a boutique hotel with world-class cuisine, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled guest service and the exclusive amenities of a luxury inn.”
Representatives of Hay Creek Hotels declined to comment at this time, but said they intend to release a statement outlining their complete plans in the near future.
HOTEL HISTORY
Dating back to 1865, the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa grew from a converted house into a 200-room hotel with a ballroom, heated in-ground pool, tennis courts, and a nine-hole golf course.
It was one of 30 grand hotels that once dotted the region during their heydey in the late 19th and early 20th century.
The Mountain View Grant offered peace, tranquility, privacy, luxury amenities, and panoramic views of the White Mountains and Presidential Range to summer guests escaping the city heat.
It catered to the rich and famous, drawing notable figures including presidents, athletes, authors, starlets, moguls and more.
Theodore Roosevelt, Robert Frost, Bette Davis and all four Marx Brothers were among those who stayed at the hotel.
Closed in 1986, it re-opened in May 2002 under the ownership of Massachusetts contractor Kevin Craffey. He completed a $20 million renovation of the hotel and grounds. Guest rooms were enlarged and consolidated to 146 from 200.
In 2004, Craffey pleaded guilty to environmental felonies, relating to improper asbestos removal and disposal during renovations, and was sentenced to two years incarceration, fined $230,000, and ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.
The hotel and surrounding land were sold to American Financial in June 2005.
The holding company made additional improvements — such as a new health and wellness studio, 17-seat movie theater, game room, croquet lawns, an additional wedding terrace, and four clay tennis courts — over the past 17 years.
The Mountain View House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.
In 2009, the resort installed a 121-foot wind turbine as part of a green power push.
