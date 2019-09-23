ST. JOHNSBURY — Perfect weather and the prospect of a new addition to its collection drew steady patronage at Saturday’s Festival of Traditional Crafts at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.

Dressed in period turn-of-the-20th-century-clothing, craftsmen and women demonstrated wood turning, how spinning tops and wooden water lines were made, while the patrons enjoyed the indoor and outdoor activities, and gathered around the front porch of the Center’s Summer Street home for a special presentation at 1:30.

