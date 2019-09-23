Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Hands-on instruction on how spinning tops were made in the old days, is given to August, left, and Rene Simakaski by Groton woodturner Richard H. Montague at Saturday's Festival of Traditional Crafts at the History and Heritage Festival in St. Johnsbury. August handles the leg-powered spring pole lathe. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Peggy Pearl, DIRECTOR of the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center, accepts the Civil War-era sword from Steve Wakefield of the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks at Saturday's Festival of Traditional Crafts at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center. The sword belonged to Capt. Edward F. Griswold of E. St. Johnsbury, a member of Company A of the 11th Vermont infantry. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
With the shavings at his feet, woodturner Richard H. Montague of Groton demonstrates the leg-powered spring pole lathe to John Perry and other interested onlookers at Saturday's Festival of Traditional Crafts at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Backed by fellow members of the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks, Steve Wakefield give the history of the sword he's holding, which the Hemlocks gave to the collection of the History & Heritage Center. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
A crowd gathers round the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks on the porch of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center during a special presentation at Saturday's Festival of Traditional Crafts. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Shavings from the center of a piece of balsam fall to the ground as Kurt Adams of Danville uses an augur to drill a hole into the center of the piece. The precisely-aligned and drilled pieces of wood, when finished, carried water back in the day. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Kurt Adams makes water piping the way the used to in past centuries at Saturday's Festival of Traditional Crafts at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center. By turning the hand-powered augur and removing chunks of balsam fir from the center, he'll eventually drill clear through to the other side. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
A crowd gathers round a Vermont Civil War Hemlock as he explains the history of this cannon at Saturday's Festival of Traditional Crafts at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Perfect weather and the prospect of a new addition to its collection drew steady patronage at Saturday’s Festival of Traditional Crafts at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.
Dressed in period turn-of-the-20th-century-clothing, craftsmen and women demonstrated wood turning, how spinning tops and wooden water lines were made, while the patrons enjoyed the indoor and outdoor activities, and gathered around the front porch of the Center’s Summer Street home for a special presentation at 1:30.
