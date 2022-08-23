Historic Waumbek Golf Course Property Under Contract

JEFFERSON — The historic Waumbek Golf Course is under contract.
Realtor Lynn O’Connor said the buyer plans to maintain the property as a golf course.
“Beyond that we are not at liberty to disclose anything at this time,” O’Connor said.
The 370-acre property was listed at $1.3 million on Aug. 10 and an unidentified buyer made an offer on Aug. 18.
Town officials learned it was under contract on Tuesday afternoon.
The night before, the Select Board held a public discussion on whether the town should buy the high-visibility, centrally-located property in order to control its development and protect Jefferson’s rural character.
During that discussion, the Select Board announced they would submit a letter of intent for the property and hold a public hearing on Aug. 29 as the first step towards a Special Town Meeting to secure voter approval for a taxpayer-funded purchase.
It is unclear if the Select Board will pursue those steps anyway as a contingency plan should the contract fall through.
A decision will be made in the coming days.
HISTORIC COURSE
The Waumbek Golf Club was billed as New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole golf course.
The original nine-hole course was designed and opened by Scottish golf professional Willie Norton in 1895 and was expanded to 18 holes by America’s first homegrown golf professional, Arthur Fenn, in 1898.
Measuring 6,128 yards from the blue tees, the course was located alongside the 500-room Grand Waumbek Hotel which burned down in 1928.
Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains Presidential Range, it was taken over by Tom Friel and his family in the late 1990s.
In April, Friel’s daughter announced that the course would not open because Tom was sick (and is reportedly in hospice), the course manager had stepped down, and staff positions could not be filled due to a labor shortage.
Until Tuesday, it had appeared unlikely that the property will remain a golf course.
It was being marketed as open land, not a business.
The golf carts were sold on Aug. 5 and the ownership has ceased all lawn mowing activities.
PUBLIC DISCUSSION
According to a 2020 community survey, Jefferson residents were most concerned about over-development and the loss of the town’s scenic views, open spaces and rural identity.
For that reason, the sale of the Waumbek property has generated significant discussion.
More than 30 attended Monday’s Select Board meeting to discuss a taxpayer-funded municipal land acquisition.
Opinions were divided.
Some, like Nancy DeCourcey, supported buying it to protect the town’s rural character.
“This is been a piece of our community for years and years and it would be a shame to see it gone to whoever,” DeCourcey said. “I guess my one hope is, maybe we could decide what happens to it, and this would be the way we could do it.”
Others, like Kevin Conway, felt the town had no business buying the land.
“Sell it. Let them build something so we can get some tax revenue,” Conway said.
