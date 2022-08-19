EASTON — There’s a historical journey taking place at one of the longest-running farmsteads in Easton, a settlement associated with the early development of the town and its agricultural history.
In 2009, seeking to make New Hampshire their permanent home, Roy and Deb Stever purchased an 80-acre lot from Thad and Trevor Presby.
Eight months later, in 2010, they bought the deteriorating house on another 80 acres across a narrow roadway at 484 Paine Road.
At the time, they didn’t quite know what they were getting into.
A decade later, their journey of discovery would lead to the property that is called the John Howland Homestead — supporting an 1830 Greek Revival style-house and a timber-framed “gunstock” barn on 160 acres — being placed on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places.
For more than 200 years, the land in one form or another has supported mixed agriculture and a family farm.
“Our efforts to understand our property date from before the time we moved in,” said Roy Stever. “We bought the property for its physical attributes. Then we bought this house and immediately moved in. The house was falling down. We put a lot of energy into fixing it up, and in doing so, we began to discover the history. It all starts to come together in a unified picture and it’s just incredible. You realize it deserves to be preserved naturally and documented historically and culturally.”
What they are documenting now is the growing number of random artifacts, some two centuries old, that they are finding on their property, which at one time was an early farming community whose settlers had ties to the Mayflower and Colonial America.
“This might be considered phase three,” said Roy Stever. “Phase One we’ve done, protecting the natural environment. Phase Two was the historic and then Phase Three is this archaeological discovery that really describes the Lincoln Gore.”
Beginnings
Through the march of time, some facts turned out to be fiction.
“We learned things we were told were true, the oral history, and then it turned out that a lot of it was wrong,” said Roy Stever. “So we set about to understand what was going on. The history in the town said this is the oldest existing structure in Easton and it was the home of Jonathan Tuttle from 1799. That was part of the town’s history. But this house wasn’t built until 1830.”
Tuttle, who died in 1813, became the first settler in the area after being rewarded with a land grant for serving in the Revolutionary War.
The original buildings from his homestead, which lasted from about 1799 or 1827, were torn down long ago.
Roy Stever said he hasn’t yet figured out how Howland became involved in the bidding on the property after Tuttle’s death, but Howland might have learned about the property and might have had a connection to Littleton or Bath.
The many existing rock walls, or remnants of them, that are found across the land were at one time parts of residences.
“There were four principal families that settled this hillside,” said Roy Stever. “As time went on, they broke apart and sold to their kids. They all married each other. Tuttle had 11 kids. Howland didn’t have as many. He had girls and they married to the Judds.”
Thayer is another family name that residents might recognize.
Roy Stever highlighted the property’s history, including its connection to the Mayflower and to the boy who, while a passenger at sea, fell off the English ship of the first American colonists in 1620.
He miraculously grabbed a rope and the crew pulled him back up.
“There was a patriarch in the New World named John Howland,” he said. “I searched back for his lineage and John Howland was the boy who fell off the Mayflower. This guy came to America as an indentured servant and became one of the most prolific patriarchs of all time. He and his wife had 25 kids. The lineage is one of the most populous in America today, tracing back to the same town and likely the same family as this John Howland.”
Thirteen years later, in 1633, a ship called the Griffin sailed from England to a port in Boston carrying the Rev. Hooker, who, not liking the scene in Boston, went north to Hartford to create a settlement and who would go on to co-found the Commonwealth of Connecticut.
Hooker, described by some as the father of American democracy, was accompanied by two deacons, one of whom was named Thomas Judd.
“It’s very clear when you do the genealogical research that Thomas Judd was the patriarch of the Judds who lived on this property, and Thomas Judd was a founder of Connecticut,” said Roy Stever.
Also on the Griffin was another deacon named Richard Risley, which happens to be Roy’s middle name and his mother’s maiden name.
Judd and Richard Risley knew each other well when they lived in what would become Connecticut, and the Judds and Risleys married throughout the 1600s and 1700s.
In the 1850s, Judd’s descendants settled in Easton.
“We arrived in the 2010s but live on the same property as the Judds did,” said Roy Stever. “The whole thing is kind of unbelievable for me, but it’s also kind of personal.”
Although at the moment unable to trace a blood relation, Roy Stever said it all jelled together as a family story, too, one in which the Judds marry the Howlands and then disappeared, with Roy and Deb Stever coming along a century later with a connection going back to the 1630s.
Historical Journey
The journey of listing their property on the state historic register, which had also been encouraged by a longtime family friend, began moments after they purchased the house side of the road.
But that process, which included near-countless hours of complex deed research, was delayed for years, including by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The house had more immediate needs, like needing a new roof and windows.
Then, the Stevers found themselves for the better part of a decade in the fight against the proposed Northern Pass Transmission line, which would have gone right past the west end of their land.
In 2015, they wrote to Maggie Stier, of the Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
A few years later, they found Mae Williams, a historic preservation consultant working in a private capacity with the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources/State Historic Preservation Office.
“She’s great and had done work in Sugar Hill and was familiar with the area,” said Deb Stever.
There is a major ongoing effort of documenting historical elements, and Roy said he and Deb are very particular about validating them.
“When Mae Williams came along and validated everything that we had in this submission, we learned a lot of new things and we are working on those next stage elements,” he said.
There was a time when Deb and Roy would find an artifact and casually bring it to the barn.
Not anymore.
“We started dating and cataloging them around 2015 and now leave them in the woods where they lie with geo-located pictures,” said Roy Stever.
The next-stage explorations across the entire property will include the many cellar holes and cisterns, the rock piles that marked a long-gone road or pasture, and rock walls “in the most improbable places,” said Roy Stever.
The homestead once had a foundry.
The scores of random artifacts found so far, many of them rusted, including what looks like a runner for a carriage, wire from before the days of barbed wire, eating utensils like spoons, and a hand-forged chain link.
“When you get into the archaeological exploration, it’s a different skill set,” said Roy Stever. “We are just learning about that now in conversation with the state archaeologist and state office of historical resources. Each one of these geo-located points is either a cellar hole, a stone pile, or the basis of old road. And there were roads everywhere.”
Depending on the era, many people lived on the land, said Deb Stever.
In the early decades, there were also three competing surveys of the area when it was just being settled, and those surveys didn’t match up.
The homestead was first thought to be in the town of Lincoln, and the property was known as the “Lincoln Gore,” from about 1764-1844.
The town of Landaff then tried to claim it and officially made it a part of East Landaff, from 1845 to 1867.
“There was this struggle,” said Roy Stever. “In early maps, it’s noted as disputed land. They fought over it.”
The property has been a part of Easton since 1876.
Before that, when the homestead was in the hands of Tuttle, his holding was much larger than its current 160 acres, and it wasn’t quite the same 160 acres.
The farm went into probate after Tuttle died and it wasn’t resolved until 14 years later, in the late 1820s, when John Howland bought the whole property.
“Then his daughters married the Judds, and he subdivided everything and kept a part of it and kept this home lot,” said Roy Stever. “Judd eventually inherited this and these other pieces over time and re-consolidated what Howland had broken apart in the interest of keeping his daughters nearby. Tuttle and Howland parsed it up and Judd brought it back in much the same configuration it is today.”
The original John Howland Homestead lasted from 1827 to about 1838, followed by the Judd Farm, which supported generations of Judds from 1839 to 1929.
Gerald Paine, born into wealth in Massachusetts, bought the entire 180-acre property in 1941 and lived there with his partner, Richard Warton, until Paine’s death in 1968.
“When he died, he willed the whole thing to the Christian Science Church, but on the condition that his partner, Richard Warton, could live there until he died,” said Roy Stever.
Warton died four decades later, in 2007.
“The church never came up here and never put any money into this house,” said Deb Stever. “The house had been neglected for 40 years. In the kitchen area, you could fall through the floor. This house was almost a tear-down.”
It wasn’t until they began to learn the history of the house that they wanted to save it.
After Warton died, the church split the parcel on the west side of the road, which it sold to the Presbys, from the parcel on the east.
It’s only been since 2009 that the property has been split on either side of the road.
The church ended up selling the house and 80 acres on the east side of the property to the Stevers in the depths of the Great Recession.
On Aug. 2, 2021, as the John Howland Homestead was placed on the state historic register, the New Hampshire Division of Historic Resources issued a press release calling it “one of the longest-running farmsteads in Easton [that had] significance as a rural agriculture landscape, specifically as a relatively intact example of an early 19th-century farm that was part of a larger agricultural community.”
Since 2013, recognizing the property’s wetlands and wildlife value, a large percentage of its land became protected through a U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation easement under the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
A subsequent USDA easement that is also in perpetuity placed about another 40 acres into conservation, leaving all but five or six acres remaining.
“The first one, 115 acres, is a wetlands protection protection program,” said Deb Stever. “There are some important wetlands. The more recent easement is to promote wildlife habitat.”
While living there, in the first year alone, they saw bounties of wildlife, among them bear, grouse, deer, moose, ermine, coyote, bobcat, red fox, turkey, bats, blue herons, osprey, and the yellow-spotted salamander.
The seven-acre field on the west side of the road they’ve let grow every year because it’s good nesting habitat and allows pollinators to thrive, said Roy Stever.
When Williams visited the property, she said the house had been moved from its original location and is actually made up of two houses bolted together.
The house had been moved to escape the brunt of the fierce “Bungay Jar” winds that howl up from the south about six times a year.
When Paine bought the house, he plastered the walls with the 1950s and ’60s decor of the day, but it was only later, after the Stevers removed the plaster, that they saw the original post and beam construction.
“Our philosophy from the start is we were trying to redo what it looked like back then, as much as possible, obviously adding some creature comforts,” said Roy Stever. “It has the same footprint, it has the same local wood. We have not introduced new elaborate materials. We wanted to use all local labor and help the economy.”
At one time, Paine had many gardens (and even had a full-time gardener), but the Stevers, who use the property’s maple trees to make syrup, are letting the former gardens revert to their natural state.
Decades before that, much of the land was deforested for farming and timber, but today virtually all of it has reverted to its natural state as well, with new forests and stands of trees.
The Stevers, who are New England natives, were living in Ohio when they bought the Easton homestead, which backs up to the White Mountain National Forest.
Roy worked 28 years in marketing for a major aluminum company. After moving to Easton, became a professor at Plymouth State University.
Deb had a career in development for public broadcasting. After moving to Easton, she volunteered at Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country and the Littleton Studio School and served on the Easton Select Board and conservation commission.
Roy is familiar with the North Country, as his family would visit their cottage in Randolph when he was a boy.
Deb’s family moved from Boston to Bradford, Vt., where her parents owned the Journal-Opinion.
“We’ve been coming to New Hampshire every year of our lives,” said Roy.
Deb said, “We always knew we’d come back here. Roy always liked the mountains and I’ve always liked the farms. So we found this place. It was a farm and it has the mountains and is a perfect combination of what we both wanted.”
