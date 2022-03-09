Historical Society Celebrates Women’s History Month
The Davies Memorial Library in Waterford. (File Photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)

The Waterford Historical Society celebrates Women’s History Month with a free presentation Wednesday, March 16, at 4:30 p.m. in the Davies Memorial Library in Lower Waterford, Vt.

Donna Rae Heath will explain how Waterford residents helped, or not, Vermont ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which gave women the right to vote.

Roberta Smith will provide tasting samples from a tea room cookbook of “suffragist” recipes. In the early 20th century, tea rooms – often run by women, sometimes in their parlors – started to cater to female travelers. Tea rooms, plus cafes, rooms that served only lunch, and a few restaurants, also attracted female residents who could go out in public without fear of being socially censored. Many venues became gathering places for suffragists to meet and strategize how to get the 19th Amendment passed.

First proposed in Congress in 1878, the amendment didn’t pass the House and Senate until 1919. It took 15 more months before it was ratified by three-fourths of the states. There were only 48 states at that time; 36 voted to ratify the constitutional amendment. Vermont was not one of them. A year later, on Feb. 8, 1921, Vermont did ratify it.

Originally planned for the 100th anniversary of Vermont giving women the right to vote in 2021, this program was rescheduled because of the pandemic.

