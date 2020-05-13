History Center’s Aging Building Getting Grant Money For Repairs

ST. JOHNSBURY — The History & Heritage Center needs a little work, and thanks to a couple of grant sources there’s a lot of funding to help pay for it.
The 1772 Foundation, based in Providence, R.I., working with the Preservation Trust of Vermont, awarded $10,000 to the town’s history center. This is in addition to another grant from USDA worth $50,000 that the center already received. The grants require the center to kick in a near-equal amount. In the case of the 1772 grant, a matching $10,000, and with the USDA grant, the center must contribute $42,000, said History & Heritage Director Peggy Pearl.
The center is seeking contributions to help it meet its matching requirements.
Grant money from the 1772 Foundation will be used to repaint the main building and repair the front doors. The money through the USDA will pay for the replacement of the north roof and window repairs.
Pearl acknowledged that the combined $102,000 is a lot of money for the needed building repairs, but said staying true to the historic nature of the Summer Street building comes with a greater cost. “You can’t go the cheap way,” she said. “You have to be in keeping with the history of the house and that gets expensive.”
The History & Heritage Center was built as a family home by John A. Stevens in 1853. Even though there have been a number of additions and alterations over the past 167 years, the building retains significant historical value. The double doors, which feature arched-top, frosted and etched glass windows, have probably never been repaired. The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984.
The History & Heritage Center purchased the property in 2014. Several rooms showcase artifacts from the town’s history. Special exhibits are created to highlight certain important events or contributing people, businesses and organizations. A barn is filled with large pieces of the town’s history to include a carriage, wagon and large Fairbanks platform scale.
A new exhibit dedicated to the contributions of aptly-named carpenter Horace Carpenter is in the works. Many of his 19th Century molding planes will be on display. Carpenter’s skills were put to use in the building of South Church and Pinehurst (now the Elks Club on Western Avenue).
Pearl said the center also intends to display political memorabilia to coincide with the election season. Another exhibit will highlight the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.
Seeing the many items at the Center (421 Summer St.) is not possible at the moment, and Pearl doesn’t know when that will change. Restrictions related COVID-19 means the center is closed.
She said the exhibits will go forward as the center waits for restrictions to loosen enough for public access to them. “Those will go forward and will stay up as long as they need to and be there for people to see them,” she said.
Pearl is concerned about the potential loss of summertime fundraising events that would help pay for the building repairs. Among the plans is a St. Johnsbury Band concert on the grounds of the center scheduled near July Fourth. The annual Ghost Walk at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in August is an important fundraiser. In late September a Festival of Traditional Crafts happens at the center. All of these events are in jeopardy along with the exposure to the center and the donations that are given by event attendees.
“I don’t see it being a normal summer,” said Pearl.
More information about the center can be found online at http://stjhistory.org, including details about membership and how to make a donation.
Pearl said she expects the roof work to begin soon and the painting to happen in late summer.
