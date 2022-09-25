Sgt. George Brown, right, instructs new recruit Jonathan Aseltine how to properly hold a firearm. In the Civil War, recruits like Aseltine were called "fresh fish," said Civil War Hemlocks member Dave Hare. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
In a scene straight out of the Civil War, Dave Hare, right, of the Civil War Hemlocks taps out rhythms on his drum pad as Katherine Aseltine writes with a feathered pen in front of Civil War-era tents at Saturday's History and Heritage Festival in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Under the tutelage of Dan Crane, right, young Damien Searl runs an apple presser Saturday during the History and Heritage Festival in St. Johnsbury as mom Hillary Hofmann looks on. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
History & Heritage Center Director Peggy Pearl, right, and Bob Desrochers, president of the board of trustees, unveil an artist's rendering of the new building for which ground will be broken next spring. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Sgt. George Brown, right, instructs new recruit Jonathan Aseltine how to properly hold a firearm. In the Civil War, recruits like Aseltine were called "fresh fish," said Civil War Hemlocks member Dave Hare. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
In a scene straight out of the Civil War, Dave Hare, right, of the Civil War Hemlocks taps out rhythms on his drum pad as Katherine Aseltine writes with a feathered pen in front of Civil War-era tents at Saturday's History and Heritage Festival in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Under the tutelage of Dan Crane, right, young Damien Searl runs an apple presser Saturday during the History and Heritage Festival in St. Johnsbury as mom Hillary Hofmann looks on. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
History & Heritage Center Director Peggy Pearl, right, and Bob Desrochers, president of the board of trustees, unveil an artist's rendering of the new building for which ground will be broken next spring. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Perfect weather mingled with the smell of blacksmith fires, candle making fires, and news of the expansion of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.
As the band Just Havin’ Fun played tunes in the background, visitors meandered around the grounds on Summer Street observing blacksmith displays, examining old saw mills and apple pressers and Civil War-era tents pitched on the front lawn, everyone gathered for a presentation by center director Peggy Pearl, and board member/building committee chairman Bob Desrochers. They unveiled an artist’s rendering of the 1,600 square foot building for which ground will be broken in the spring. The hope, Desrochers said, is to have the structure completed by fall.
The Center has a good many artifacts to be put on display, Pearl said, but a lack of space prevents it. “Right across the street, the Caledonian Record’s printing press is in a garage” which has been promised to the History & Heritage Center, she said. “We have an old typewriter that I think goes back to when the Stone [family] had the paper, before the Smiths. There are wooden signs somewhere that say ‘Caledonian Record is read here…’
Pillars to the original Notre Dame Church are on the History & Heritage Center property, she noted. “Then, if you talk about that, you’ve got to talk about the rectory, you’ve got to talk about St. Gabriel’s, about Mount St. Joseph…” Mount St. Joseph was on Charles Street, Peggy said, and the Notre Dame rectory was nearby the dental building behind Fairbanks Museum.
Photos do exist of these structures from a bygone era. One photo in Pearl’s blog on the Center’s website shows a steeplejack who went to the top of the Notre Dame steeple.
Other items the new building can accommodate is a lantern, “and just a number of things - I can’t think of them all,” Pearl said. The new structure “will put it all together, tell the story.
The presentation of the new structure drew hearty applause and comments of praise and well wishes for Peggy Pearl and the History & Heritage Center. Deflecting credit, “it’s all about the volunteers,” Pearl told the crowd. “They make this place go.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.