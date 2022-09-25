ST. JOHNSBURY — Perfect weather mingled with the smell of blacksmith fires, candle making fires, and news of the expansion of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.

As the band Just Havin’ Fun played tunes in the background, visitors meandered around the grounds on Summer Street observing blacksmith displays, examining old saw mills and apple pressers and Civil War-era tents pitched on the front lawn, everyone gathered for a presentation by center director Peggy Pearl, and board member/building committee chairman Bob Desrochers. They unveiled an artist’s rendering of the 1,600 square foot building for which ground will be broken in the spring. The hope, Desrochers said, is to have the structure completed by fall.

