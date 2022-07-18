ST. JOHNSBURY — Let new brochures provided by the History & Heritage Center be your guide.
Thanks to the center’s planning, a grant, and the effort of local graphic designer Flek Inc., two new guide brochures are available for walking tours in town. One is a redesign of a previously produced guide that takes pedestrians on a Main Street tour, and the other is a first-ever pamphlet that guides people through the town’s Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
History & Heritage Center director Peggy Pearl said the brochures highlight places in town of historical significance and destinations people enjoy touring.
The heritage center and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce are responsible for the “Historic St. Johnsbury Walking Tour.” Flek handled the design and printing, and the money for the job came through grant support through the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation.
Pearl said previous iterations of the walking tour brochure offered limited space for information about the properties along the tour route because space was needed for the presentation of business sponsors.
“There’s only so much that you can allot to the actual walking tour because you’re doing all the advertising for the businesses and so forth,” she said.
The design change, said Keith Chamberlin from Flek, provided space for a photo of all 31 properties noted on tour.
“This was a way of, I think, of putting it all together and paying tribute to the people that started it,” said Pearl.
“It’s relatively compact. It’s not too much and it’s not too little,” said Chamberlin. “It’s a good number of properties you could do in an hour, an hour and a half.”
The northern-most point of the tour is Arnold Park. At the southern end, tour-takers will veer off Main Street on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus and learn about properties on Brantview and Fairbanks Drive.
The pamphlet notes the significance of the area plotted. “Many of St. Johnsbury’s chief architectural achievements are along or near Main Street, once referred to as the Plain. This area of town was added to the National Register of Historic Places in May 1975 and is known as the Main Street Historic District. Along the 4,000-foot length of the street are six churches, the Academy, the Athenaeum, the Fairbanks Museum of Natural History, a Victorian chateau and many architecturally interesting homes.”
The Historic St. Johnsbury Walking Tour pamphlet can be found at the Welcome Center at Depot Square or at the Heritage Center on Summer Street.
The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Walking Tour guide is the first time, Pearl said, that a suggested walking tour of the 169-year-old cemetery has been published.
It identified 79 gravesites, which is only a fraction of what can be found at the cemetery. There’s a whole section of the cemetery that isn’t included because more than 79 locations with photos and information wouldn’t fit.
“This doesn’t include the whole cemetery because this is as big a brochure as we can do,” said Pearl. She said she’d like to offer a printed resource that encompasses the entirety of the cemetery, but it would need to be printed as a booklet.
Pearl wrote the information for each gravesite on the tour. She said her knowledge was gained from others before her, and it is important history that needs to live on after she’s gone.
“There’s always that thing out there that says, ‘What are we going to do when you’re not here? Yeah, who’s gonna know this stuff?’ Well, I know this stuff from my dad (former long-time cemetery superintendent). You know from George Crosby to Claire Dunn (historians),” said Pearl. “And this is just a way of sharing and getting it out there. People can do you know what they want to with it. But it’s not just me. I mean, I had to glean that (information) from somebody.”
Pearl and Chamberlin walked the cemetery, spending hours deciding on the gravesites to be featured, with Chamberlin taking the photos of each stone or monument.
Chamberlin said reading the brochure is interesting, but it’s best appreciated as a tour guide for someone walking the multi-terraced cemetery.
“It’s really meant to be enjoyed on the site,” he said. “The idea is that you’re supposed to go up to that stone and get the full story.”
On the tour, people will find the burial places for multiple members of the Fairbanks family. James Colby, the first principal of St. Johnsbury Academy, is part of the tour, and the most recent gravesite that is included is the burial place of Bernier Mayo, long-time Academy headmaster who died in 2016.
Other sites on the tour offer interesting pieces of information about the person buried. Among them is a former St. Johnsbury fire chief named Claude Arnold who died the same day as his wife, Alice. “Claude called for an ambulance and shortly thereafter it had to return for Claude - overcome with grief perhaps,” notes the entry for the Claude Arnold gravestone stop on the tour.
Several sites are the second homes for the remains of the people buried there as their deaths predate the opening of the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in 1853. They were buried in the town’s previous cemetery where the Caledonia County Courthouse now stands. Their remains were disinterred and taken to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Among them is Samuel Barker, who served as a captain in the Revolutionary War.
The brochures are only available at the History & Heritage Center, but Pearl said she hopes to have a pick-up point at the cemetery.
Pearl said the collaboration with Flek worked well for the brochure.
Chamberlin agreed and said it was a nice project to work on when so much of Flek’s work now is for digital presentation.
“All three of us (at Flek) came from print shops, and so it’s nice to still have a chance to put ink on paper,” he said. “This is a good example of where there are still some things that ink on paper is just better. For instance, we could do this electronically. You could make an app that would do that. But when you think about the logistics of being out there with a little phone and a map and trying to make sense out of it, it’s not the same.”
The brochure, he said, let’s the cemetery walker disconnect and better enjoy the experience. “It gives you an excuse to cut yourself off from all that (digital world); kind of go back and enjoy an earlier way of experiencing it, which I think is more suitable.”
Like the historic walking tour brochure, the cemetery tour project was also supported through the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation, and a third project is in the works, Pearl said. It’s a historic timeline for the town that will be organized and presented as a brochure to serve as a curriculum for teachers to educate students about the town’s history.
“We’re just trying to get as much information out so they can’t have an excuse to not know about their town,” said Pearl.
