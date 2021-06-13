ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s Flag Day today, and in honor of the annual commemoration of the American flag, the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center took stock of its collection of historical banners and presented one with only 13 stars.
The 13-star Navy ensign is also called a boat flag. Such flags were flown on the sterns of boats or ships.
According to information provided by the History & Heritage Center, in the 18th Century and much of the 19th Century, the American flag was primarily considered a maritime flag. As states were added to the country, the Navy ensign displayed only 13 stars, reflecting the 13 original colonies, “so that each star could be as large as possible and, thus, make the US flag easily identifiable at long distances upon the open seas,” noted information provided by the center.
That practice ended in 1916 with the Navy adopting the American flag with the full number of stars equal to the current number of states. In 1916, the country had 48 states, with Alaska and Hawaii not yet part of the union.
The exact age of the 13-Star U.S. Navy ensign in the center’s collection is not known. It’s likely late 19th Century. It came to the Heritage Center with a transfer of many items of historical interest from the Fairbanks Museum. It had been gifted to the museum by Paul Fairbanks Herrick, the grandson of Franklin Fairbanks, the man who opened the Fairbanks Museum 130 years ago.
Fairbanks Herrick never lived in St. Johnsbury but his body was buried in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Wearing white gloves to protect the fabric, Heritage Center volunteer Peter Bergman retrieved the flag from the second floor of the Summer Street center on Friday. Bergman, 17, of St. Johnsbury, wanted to help out the center this summer. He said he has appreciated history, and in particular St. Johnsbury history, since he saw Center Director Peggy Pearl give a presentation to his class in elementary school.
The flag Bergman retrieved, measuring two feet by three feet, is in good condition. Despite its age only light staining is evident. There are seven red stripes and six white stripes.
The stars of the flag are arranged in a 3-2-3-2-3 pattern, referred to as the Hopkinson pattern after Francis Hopkinson. It may have been the pattern for the first flag, though ancestors of Betsy Ross maintained her pattern was first.
Hopkinson was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Evidence that it was his pattern comes from his claim to Congress for compensation. He first asked for “a Quarter cask of public wine” and later sought $1,440. Congress refused to pay, noted information provided by the center, because congressmen said he “consulted” with other men.
The original use of the 13-star flag became official on June 14, 1777. On that day, the Continental Congress adopted a resolution that stated, “Resolved, that the flag of the United States be made of thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, that the union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
The flag’s star count was increased by two in 1795. It was the 15-state star that flew over Fort McHenry when Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner in 1814.
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center is open to the public Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Outside the center on July 5th, the stars and stripes of the American flag will be in view as the St. Johnsbury Town Band will play a concert in honor of the country’s 245th birthday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.