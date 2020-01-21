Vermont State Police are looking for a motorist who drove into a utility pole in Westfield on Saturday and then drove away, leaving a shattered pole.

From the Derby barracks, Corporal Amy LeClair reported that the hit-and-run crash occurred during the day on Saturday in the area of 1810 North Hill Road in Westfield. It was snowing at the time of the crash.

