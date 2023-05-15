Hit & Run Crash Driver Sentenced

Damage to a vehicle and power lines are visible March 4 on Main Street in Lyndon from an alleged hit-and-run crash. (Contributed by VSP)

Andy Dwyer has been sentenced after being convicted of driving a truck into two power lines and a car on Main Street in Lyndonville.

Dwyer, 36, of Lyndonville, pleaded guilty at his arraignment in April to a charge of leaving the scene of a crash and no contest to a charge of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

