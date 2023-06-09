BURLINGTON – The hired trigger man who drove across the country to kidnap and kill a Caledonia County man five years ago pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to three felony charges on Friday.

Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Col., admitted to charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting and engaging in a monetary transaction with illegal proceeds.

