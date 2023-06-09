BURLINGTON – The hired trigger man who drove across the country to kidnap and kill a Caledonia County man five years ago pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to three felony charges on Friday.
Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Col., admitted to charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting and engaging in a monetary transaction with illegal proceeds.
Banks was dressed in a prison green uniform and stood between Assistant Federal Defender Mary Nerino and Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels. Banks answered responded to a long series of questions with “yes” answers when asked if he understood his constitutional rights and what was happening during the 31-minute hearing.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford reviewed the highlights of the 9-page signed plea agreement. The agreement notes that a preliminary estimate under the federal sentencing guidelines is a prison term between about 24 and 30 years, Crawford said.
The kidnapping with death resulting conspiracy charge carries a possible life sentence in prison.
Crawford said he would not set a sentencing date during the hearing. He said a presentence investigation report by U.S. Probation will be compiled before the sentencing.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica E. Zaleski was a key part of the plea talks as she agreed not to file state charges for kidnapping and murder against Banks if he pleaded guilty to the three federal felonies.
The federal plea deal was first reported by the Caledonian-Record online on Thursday night.
The federal charges maintain Banks kidnapped Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, from his home at 884 Hawkins Road about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018, and killed him that night in Barnet, about 15 miles away.
The money laundering charge maintains Banks, who said he has worked as a mechanic, exchanged $25,200 as part of the proceeds to buy a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette from a dealership in Longmont, Col. on Feb. 27, 2018.
Vermont State Police reported Davis was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso about 4:30 p.m. one day after the abduction in a pull-off area on Peacham Road. Davis was still handcuffed and partially covered by snow, state police said, and .22-caliber casings were found nearby.
State Police and the FBI said Banks impersonated a deputy U.S. Marshal by wearing marshal service apparel and a mask while displaying police gear. Banks, acting as a federal officer, claimed there was an arrest warrant for Davis for racketeering in Virginia and took him out of the home, police said.
Davis was a father of six children, and his wife of 14 years, Melissa, was pregnant, authorities said. They had been in Vermont for about three years, and he worked in Barre at Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm. A company cell phone was found inside his jacket at the scene. The couple had home-schooled their children, neighbors reported at the time. The family attended the Concord Community Church on Main Street.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf outlined the details of the crime for the court. He read into the record the details included in the plea agreement.
Banks is among four co-defendants charged in the elaborate murder-for-hire case centered on Davis threatening to report a shady investment deal to federal authorities, according to court records. He is the second defendant to admit his guilt.
The plea agreement said Aron Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nev., who pleaded guilty last year, recruited Banks to be part of the scheme, court papers show. Ethridge received $100,000 from Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, one of the organizers, to cover the killing and any expenses, the plea agreement said
The man ordering the homicide was Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, who is charged with conspiring with others between May 2017 and February 2018 for the fatal shooting, court records show.
In 2017, Davis threatened Gumrukcu and his older brother Murat about going to the FBI with evidence the two brothers “were defrauding him in a multimillion-dollar oil deal,” court records maintain. The records show the Gumrukcus entered the oil deal with Davis in early 2015.
Ethridge pleaded guilty on July 22, 2022, in Vermont to two felony counts in the case: for conspiring with the other three defendants and with getting Banks to travel across state lines to commit the crime.
Ethridge, who provided Banks with a picture of Davis, remains in custody while awaiting sentencing, court records show.
Banks, Gumrukcu and Eratay had all been scheduled for a status conference in the case for the following Friday, June 16. Now it may just be Gumrukcu and Eratay talking about where their case stands.
Gumrukcu immigrated to the United States around 2013, and not long after arriving, he married William Anderson Wittekind in 2013, court records show. Court papers said he became a permanent resident in 2014, and Gumrukcu had said in court he is a citizen of Turkey.
The FBI and Vermont State Police arrested Banks while working at Yellowstone National Park on April 6, 2022.
Prosecutors in Vermont said they wanted Banks jailed pending trial because he is a danger to the community. They noted searches at his Colorado residence and his temporary quarters in Wyoming resulted in the confiscation of firearms, including a 9-mm handgun and a so-called “ghost gun.” Ghost guns, which have no serial number and are untraceable, can be purchased online and assembled at home. They are often obtained by prohibited buyers, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers — without a background check.
Ethridge had initially denied involvement in the case, but court records show he had cut a deal to cooperate shortly after he was confronted by investigators.
Ethridge, in admitting his guilt last July, said before the fall of 2017, Eratay contacted him to assist in the killing of Davis, records show. Eratay told Ethridge that he was acting on behalf of Gumrukcu, who was providing the funds, court records show.
Gumrukcu had a dispute with Davis over a financial investment that went sour, according to court records.
About half the $100,000 would eventually go to Banks, records show. In Fall 2017, Eratay provided Ethridge with identification and location information for Davis, including his photograph, and he passed it on to Banks, the plea deal noted.
In November 2017, Banks traveled from Colorado to Vermont to conduct surveillance on the Davis residence, but Banks said the homicide plan would have to be adjusted, records show. Banks maintained he believed Davis would need to be abducted from the property before being killed, records show.
Ethridge told Eratay about the change. Ethridge said Banks indicated he planned to impersonate law enforcement as part of the abduction, court records show.
In January 2018, Banks traveled from Colorado to Vermont to kidnap and kill Davis. Banks knocked on the door of Gregory Davis’s home on Jan. 6, 2018, dressed in a manner imitating a U.S. Marshal and claimed to have an arrest warrant for Davis, records show.
Banks called Ethridge the next day to report Davis had been successfully kidnapped and killed, and shortly after that, Ethridge contacted Eratay to relay the message from Banks, records show.
The indictment said Banks traveled interstate and used cellphones and financial wires as part of the plot to kill Davis.
Eratay, who is a citizen of Turkey, is considered a middleman between the hired gunman and two Turkish brothers who wanted a Vermonter dead for fear he planned to go to authorities over a multimillion-dollar oil investment fraud case, officials said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf, the lead prosecutor, said in court last year that more than 20 search warrants had been executed in the case.
Authorities told the public very little at the time about the Davis homicide and never explained why the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were immediately interested in a homicide.
State police investigators did say it was not a random incident and their silence about a homicide normally means they have one or more leads.
Then-Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren, now a judge, sought a sealing order from Judge Thomas Devine, for search warrants and other documents obtained in the case.
Gumrukcu was identified early as a suspect in the Vermont homicide because he and his older brother Murat Gumrukcu were the only known people to have a dispute with Davis that would be a motive for his execution, a federal prosecutor in Nevada said.
No known public charges have been filed against Murat Gumrukcu, who is mentioned throughout court documents and is believed to be back living in Turkey.
Gumrukcu, who is a self-proclaimed medical doctor, has “tens of millions of dollars” and has a significant motive to fund Eratay’s flight and prevent him from becoming a witness against him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont said in fighting for detention.
Serhat Gumrukcu is listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc. He claimed on the company website he holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, but authorities said they have serious doubts about his claims.
The government also has evidence that Eratay’s citizenship for the United States was obtained through marriage fraud, Van de Graff said. He said the woman was interviewed and admitted the marriage from 2014 to 2019 was designed to help Eratay to get his citizenship here.
Authorities said Banks bought a prepaid phone at a Walmart in Clearfield, Penn. the day before the abduction. Only two calls were made on it: one to the Pizza Hut in St. Johnsbury and another to 911 at 8:42 p.m. about 15 minutes before the abduction. The call was bogus, with a man claiming he had shot his wife and was about to shoot himself, a court affidavit said. It said when state troopers arrived at the scene less than a mile from the Davis residence, nothing was found.
The investigation showed the day after the kidnapping, police determined Banks was headed back west. The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him on Interstate 70 in Alma, and records show he appeared nervous. There were several law enforcement items, including guns, tactical vests and other police-related equipment spotted in the vehicle, the FBI reported.
Court records show Ethridge and Eratay were friends and neighbors in Henderson, Nev., and Eratay approached Ethridge over a year before Davis was killed to see about arranging a homicide, court records show. Ethridge eventually agreed to assist Eratay, the records note.
Melissa Davis, the widow, has filed on behalf of the estate of Gregory Davis a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Gumrukcu. Davis, who was named administrator of her husband’s estate, also maintains a loss of consortium and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the lawsuit said.
Meanwhile Gumrukcu’s husband, William A. Wittekind, filed a motion to intervene in the civil lawsuit to clarify a writ of attachment the federal court allowed for the Enochian Biosciences Inc. stock claimed by Gumrukcu, records show.
“J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“J.P. Morgan”) has refused to release to Mr. Wittekind, who is Mr. Gumrukcu’s spouse, Enochian Biosciences Inc. stock certificates that are solely in Mr. Wittekind’s name. Enochian Biosciences Inc. stock certificates that are solely in Mr. Wittekind’s name are not Mr. Gumrukcu’s stock certificates nor is Mr. Wittekind a party to this matter or someone against whom such a prejudgment attachment can be levied in this case,” Burlington lawyer Heather Ross wrote.
