Folk looking to hit the lakes and ponds across the region to cool off during the long, hot holiday weekend may want to be on the lookout for blue-green algae blooms.
Blue-green algae, cyanobacteria, is naturally found in freshwater throughout the area. Under the right conditions, it can quickly multiply and form surface scums and blooms that could be toxic for people and pets.
According to the Health Department, the algae has been spotted recently in a couple of spots in the Northeast Kingdom, including a low-alert bloom on Joe’s Pond and a high-alert bloom on Lake Memphremagog, one of only 2 high alerts currently in Vermont according to the Health Department’s Vermont Cyanobacteria Tracker.
The tracker is an online mapping tool that shows reports of blue-green algae as well as generally safe conditions at locations routinely tested around the state. While many public beaches and boat launches are monitored, there are many bodies of water that do not have reports on the tracker where the algae could be present.
The bloom on Joe’s Pond was described as the largest bloom potentially in decades. A message posted earlier this week to the Joe’s Pond Association from Dot Penar, the volunteer water monitor, indicated the bloom was noticed on Saturday, June 25 near the narrows between the second and third ponds.
“It started in the morning and lasted the entire day, and was the most severe and extensive event in the memories of those who have lived here for decades,” wrote Penar, noting it involved the entire cove and was out 150 feet or more from the shore. “Clearly this is not something that we want to have happen to Joe’s Pond, but the occurrence so early in the summer bodes ill for the rest of the year.”
Penar warned “There should be no contact with any water that has even a small amount of this organism, as one cannot say what the level of toxin may be. This danger is especially true for pets and children! Cyanobacteria can cause rash, diarrhea, and neurological symptoms and can be fatal to pets that may ingest the water. Longer-term effects of exposure are under study.”
The Health Department indicates exposure to cyanobacteria toxins on the skin could cause a rash, if breathed in could result in allergic-like reactions, and if swallowed could cause stomach problems and liver damage, among other effects.
Danville Health Officer and Select Board Chair Eric Bach said Friday the bloom had mostly dissipated and was continuing to be monitored. He also said there was no sign of it near the public beach on the first pond, nor near the public boat launch, both of which are routinely monitored, so it should have no impact on holiday weekend use of the pond. He did post on the town’s website earlier this week that anyone that spots blue-green algae should report it to him as the town’s health officer.
Bach said warm periods with little rain can make it easier for the algae to grow and spread. High levels of nutrients in the water, like phosphorus, can also feed blooms.
“It goes without saying that the Pond has a great deal of development along its shores, and the issue of fertilizer run-off and septic system health are crucial to consider, if we want to keep this under control,” wrote Penar. “The greater the amount of nutrients in the water (especially phosphorous), and the warmer the water, the more extensive future blooms will be, such as they have in Lake Champlain. We need to reverse this trend now!”
The high alert bloom on Lake Memphremagog was spotted on the eastern shore near Cottage Drive in Derby and reported on the state’s tracker on Friday, June 24, with a high-alert status. Memphremagog Watershed Association posted online on June 25 that there had been 2 blooms already on Lake Memphremagog and referenced people to the Health Department’s website for further information.
Cyanobacteria can make the water appear dark green, and look like pea soup or spilled paint. Blooms can also appear as white, brown, red or purple, states the Health Department.
Besides recruiting volunteers, monitoring for cyanobacteria is a multi-department effort at the state level, including the Health Department, Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Parks and Recreation, which reports all state park beaches are open.
Cyanobacteria blooms are expected to continue to increase in the coming years due to climate change and more nutrients — nitrogen and phosphorus — running off into waterways. Lakes and ponds previously not impacted by blooms may experience blooms, states the Health Department.
New Hampshire has a similar system within the NH Department of Environmental Services, which has issued periodic cyanobacteria alerts already this summer.
For more information, www.healthvermont.gov, https://www.des.nh.gov/water/healthy-swimming/harmful-algal-blooms
