WATERFORD — Challenger Warner Hodgdon narrowly defeated incumbent Marcia Martel at Town Meeting on Tuesday.
Hodgdon prevailed by a two-vote margin of 62-60 to resume his place on the board.
He was first elected to the board in 2021 and served until he resigned on Feb. 21, 2022, citing the toxic political climate at the time.
Hodgdon decided to run again for a Select Board seat this year, he said, because the town’s political climate had vastly improved.
Asked how it felt to be back on the board, he said, “It feels pretty darn good.”
He previously served six years on the Westminster, Vt., Select Board and was confident he could provide leadership.
“I think I have a lot to offer,” said Hodgdon, a 27-year town resident. “I really want to help the town of Waterford.”
He replaces Martel, who was elected a year ago and became the first woman to serve on the select board.
Martel previously served as an auditor for eight years, a lister for 12 years, zoning administrator for five years, state representative for eight years, and has been on the Board of Civil Authority for eight years.
Following the vote, she expressed a combination of gratitude and relief.
During her time on the board she helped stabilize Waterford’s town government following a tumultuous political period.
“I loved it,” she said of her time on the board. “I just wanted to help the town move forward. We’re in a much better position now and I wish them all well.”
Meanwhile incumbents Susan Hayes (3-year term) and Rob Begin (1-year term) were re-elected.
Waterford voters also agreed to change the delinquent tax collector position from a Select Board appointment to an elected position.
Because incumbent Gib Trenholme is a non-resident and was not eligible to run, voters elected assistant treasurer Marcel Lapierre.
