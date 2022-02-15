Warner Hodgdon — one of the two remaining Waterford select board members — announced his resignation during a special meeting held on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Union Baptist Church.
Board chair Fred Saar began the substantive portion of the meeting by noting that the board had posted the town’s four vacant positions (select board member, town clerk, town treasurer and delinquent tax collector) in two places and advertised it for three days.
“We got one response, and that was Heather [Gonyaw] for the Town Treasurer,” he said. “So since there were no candidates expressing interest in filling the select board seat, we’ll just leave that vacant.”
Following Saar’s explanation, Hodgdon stood up.
“Okay, folks,” he said. “I’m here tonight to inform you that I am resigning from the select board. It’s kind of a personal thing, but it’s a medical thing.”
“I simply cannot go on like this,” Hodgdon continued. “I gave it my best and, quite frankly, the only reason I am here tonight is because if we don’t fill Bill Piper’s vacant seat — my resignation is effective tomorrow — there will be no select board in this town.”
The board’s former third member — Bill Piper — resigned from his position, effective Jan. 1, following two regular board meetings in which he had difficulty participating from his family’s winter abode in Montana.
The select board did not ask for interested candidates or discuss appointing a replacement during their regular meeting on Jan. 10 or their special meeting on Jan. 24. In fact, the topic was not broached until last Monday’s special meeting, the agenda for which listed “appoint Tom Lawrence to fill the unexpired term of Bill Piper.”
At that meeting on Feb. 7, residents expressed frustration that the board would appoint someone when they had not previously expressed an interest in filling the seat or publicly stated that they were looking for a third member.
“I understand where you’re coming from … I guess I’m under the impression that we have a right to change our mind,” Hodgdon said on Feb. 7. “Originally, we thought, ‘we can limp along shorthanded on this board, with two people, until [Town Meeting].”
Hodgdon explained that things changed for him once he realized Town Meeting would not be happening on March 1. It is currently scheduled for April 5th.
“At the same time, with two select board members … if one of us gets sick, if one of us gets COVID a few days before a meeting … we can’t even hold a meeting,” he said on Feb. 7. “So my thought was to appoint someone that I thought we could trust and believe in.”
Later in the Feb. 7 meeting, which included an extended period of public comment, Hodgdon said that he would be sticking around as a select board member as long as he could.
“But everybody has a limit, okay,” Hodgdon said on Feb. 7. “And if you want to get rid of me, it’s probably only a matter of time; I’m not as tough as Fred. But as long as I think I can make a difference, I’m staying here.”
At the Feb. 7 meeting, it was agreed that the board would advertise all of the vacant positions and look to appoint a select board member at the next meeting — on Feb. 14.
“Now, we’ve heard a lot of noise about filling the position,” Hodgdon said on Feb. 14 after announcing his resignation. “I personally have tried twice — the last two meetings, at least … couldn’t do it, couldn’t get it done, just like a lot of things I can’t get done. And I’m sorry for that, but I couldn’t and I can’t continue.”
“So please: somebody step up and fill that position or, quite frankly, we’re done,” he said. “We can’t have a one-man select board. […] I do know what comes next: what comes next is a special election — that will take time.”
“For whatever reason, we have fallen way behind where we should be as a town in our planning,” Hodgdon said. “And, again, I take partial responsibility for that, because couldn’t get it done. But, having said that … please think about that. Hate to say it’s your last chance but, folks, that’s what it is. Anybody interested? Now is the time to go for it. Thank you.”
Following fifteen seconds of stunned silence, Saar went on with the meeting, moving on to Town Treasurer. He moved to appoint Kandy Benedetti as Treasurer until the next election.
“Town Clerk,” said a number of audience members.
“I’m sorry, Town Clerk,” Saar said, following which Benedetti was formally appointed to the position she had started the week before and Heather Gonyaw was appointed Town Treasurer, a position she began on Feb. 1.
Saar then made a motion to appoint former longtime delinquent tax collector Gib Trenholme back to his position, which was vacated by Donna Berry on Jan. 31. Trenholme was not reappointed to the position during an oft-rehashed select board meeting on March 8, 2021. Following that, Trenholme filed an extensive series of public records requests and two allegations of open meeting violations against the board.
Two recent meetings featured sustained, tense questioning about Trenholme’s non-reappointment and why he hadn’t been given his job back.
“Reluctantly, I’ll second that [motion,]” Hodgdon said. The two voted ‘aye’ and approved the appointment.
Kevin Gillander, longtime Waterford resident and public servant, then spoke up.
“I thought, last meeting, you were willing to appoint Tom Lawrence,” he said.
Lawrence, who currently serves as Waterford’s first constable — an office he would have to resign before being appointed to the board — explained that he was no longer interested.
“The body here didn’t seem to want another old man on the bench, and that … I’ll decline that,” he said.
Saar then moved on to the rest of the meeting’s business. The meeting adjourned without any further discussion of appointing a select board member.
According to state statute 24 V.S.A. § 963, if there is a vacancy in “a majority of the select board at the same time, such vacancies shall be filled by a special town meeting called for that purpose.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Town Clerk Benedetti said that she had not yet heard anything about a special town meeting being called. She also said that she did not email the board stating her interest in the town clerk position because she thought it was a formality (Benedetti started in the position on Feb. 8 as an employee).
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Hodgdon said he was not available for comment until Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, former longtime select board member Gary Allard, who announced his candidacy for Piper’s seat earlier this year and was present at the Feb. 14 meeting, said that he would be willing to serve on the board but had not been asked by the board.
Duby Thompson, who also has announced his candidacy for Piper’s seat and was present at the Feb. 14 meeting, was not immediately available for comment.
On Tuesday evening, Saar said that he “knew [Hodgdon] was not well, but didn’t know he was going to resign last night.” Saar indicated that the board is still looking for someone who would serve on the select board until the town meeting.
