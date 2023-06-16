Hoffman, O’Shana Appointed To Fill Select Board Vacancies

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Thursday appointed Carolyn Hoffman and Rod O’Shana to fill two vacancies and bring the five-member board back to full-strength.
Hoffman and O’Shana were chosen from a field of 12 applicants, and their appointments run through March 2024.
Both are first-time Select Board members; neither lives in one of the town’s four village district precincts (Haverhill Corner, Mountain Lakes, North Haverhill, Woodsville).
Hoffman is a retired registered nurse of over 40 years who has lived in Haverhill full-time since 2004. In her letter of interest she wrote, “I feel that I could contribute a level and unprejudiced head to the selectboard with a desire to bring consistency and unity to the Town of Haverhill.”
O’Shana co-owns and operates Allagash Acres Farm, serves with Haverhill Fire, and is a military veteran and former Haverhill Police officer. In his letter of interest, he said, “I have lived in Haverhill for twenty-seven years. I would like to have an active role in the development of community policy.”
THE PROCESS
The sitting Select Board (Phil Blanchard, Joe Longacre, Kevin Knapp) interviewed candidates during a public work session, deliberated in non-public, and re-emerged to announce their selections without comment. Board votes for candidates were not disclosed.
Nine other candidates were considered.
They included four former Select Board members — Robert Maccini, Howard Hatch, Mike Bonanno, Tom Friel — as well as forestry company owner Stuart Bevin, longtime educator and school administrator Keith Charpentier, Grafton 5 state Rep. Matthew Coulon, past school board chair Richard Guy, property management company owner Robert Welsh, and realtor Vickie Wyman.
The Select Board vacancies were filled according to the process outlined in RSA 669:63.
NEW BOARD
The appointments complete a dramatic Select Board makeover.
In the 2023 Town Meeting election, newcomers Longacre (408 votes) and Blanchard (403) were elected to three-year terms over incumbent Steve Robbins (262), Wyman (245) and Guy (204).
Last month Chair Katie Williams and Vice Chair Michael Graham resigned, citing Haverhill’s explosive political atmosphere.
In recent years, roiling tensions between the Town of Haverhill and Woodsville Fire District have resulted in multiple lawsuits, shattered friendships, and hard feelings.
Those tensions boil down to the questions: Should Woodsville maintain independent fire and highway departments and, if so, who should pay for them?
In 2021, state lawmakers ended a town-precinct cost sharing agreement, and required Woodsville to fully fund its own fire and highway departments without town financial support.
Efforts to re-authorize the cost sharing agreement through local Town Meeting approval have been struck down by the state, and a N.H. Supreme Court appeal filed by the Woodsville precinct is pending.
Williams and Graham had been backed by those who favored continued Woodsville autonomy and town funding for its fire and highway departments.
Following their departures, the board is considered more supportive of town-precinct department consolidation efforts.
The new-look Select Board will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.