Hoffman, O’Shana Appointed To Fill Select Board Vacancies
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill

HAVERHILL — The Select Board on Thursday appointed Carolyn Hoffman and Rod O’Shana to fill two vacancies and bring the five-member board back to full-strength.

Hoffman and O’Shana were chosen from a field of 12 applicants, and their appointments run through March 2024.

