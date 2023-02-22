Local philanthropist and endurance athlete Jesse Holden will hold an Uphill Bonanza fundraising event at Lyndon Outing Club on March 4.

Holden started the annual event three years ago to support the Outing Club. It’s an endurance event challenging the participants to make their way up and down the ski hill for up to six consecutive hours, either on skis or by foot.

