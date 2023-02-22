Local philanthropist and endurance athlete Jesse Holden will hold an Uphill Bonanza fundraising event at Lyndon Outing Club on March 4.
Holden started the annual event three years ago to support the Outing Club. It’s an endurance event challenging the participants to make their way up and down the ski hill for up to six consecutive hours, either on skis or by foot.
“I started this event for two reasons,” Holden said. “One: Being from the Northeast Kingdom, I was able to learn to ski and love the outdoors because of low-cost skiing opportunities provided by the Outing Club, so I wanted to show my gratitude by giving back in hopes that this opportunity stays in place for others. Two: I want to create healthy community events that emphasize the natural beauty of our area and work to bring like-minded people together.”
Holden encourages people at any stage of fitness to experience the event. You can make as many ups and downs as you’d like, he said.
“Being inclusive is very important to me and a major part of the mission of NEK Endurance; my non-profit,” he said. “Whether you are a hardened endurance athlete trying to get 30 laps, or new to the world of fitness and want to come out for one lap and some great conversation, this is the event for you.”
Vendors will be at the event. MTN OPS from Stowe will have demo skis for people to try out. The Spicy Spoke will provide breakfast sandwiches, and Kingdom Kreperie will make crepes.
Spectators are encouraged. “Support our local hill, get some food and join in on the festivities,” said Holden.
Participants are encouraged to take camp chairs/coolers and whatever they need to set up outside their cars during the event. The venue is perfect for spectators to pull up a lawn chair and enjoy the festivities. Costumes are encouraged.
Participants will tackle the hill as often as possible in the six-hour timeframe from between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
