Jesse Holden is raising the stakes.
Last December, the Northeast Kingdom-born-and-raised teacher, coach and ultra runner fundraised $6,000 for local nonprofit Umbrella as part of a personal endurance challenge in which Holden summited Mt. Pisgah in Westmore as many times as he could in a 12-hour period.
Umbrella, based in St. Johnsbury, has as its mission to cultivate a NEK where all people thrive free from abuse and oppression. Holden’s wife, Kerra worked for several years as a violence prevention specialist with the organization and Holden himself is very passionate about their work to support young men and boys in realizing that they don’t have to fit themselves into the stereotype of masculinity that society has created.
This year, beginning on New Year’s Eve and continuing throughout the night into the first day of 2022, Holden — and whoever wishes to join him for any amount of time, at any pace — will attempt to summit Mt. Pisgah as many times as possible in a 24-hour period. Holden has set this year’s GoFundMe goal for his “Rise Above Run” at $10,000.
“We don’t go out for New Year’s or anything, so any other year I’d likely be in bed by 8 p.m,” said Holden, who also serves as a dorm parent at St. Johnsbury Academy. “I’m doing this to raise awareness and to raise money, but also to go into the new year with intention.”
“I don’t normally do New Year’s resolutions, because I generally try to do those things all the time: try to be better, to be fit, to be healthy,” he said. “It’s great to raise awareness for a little bit — people will see it and people will donate to it — but then it can just fizzle out and go away … I don’t want to that happen with this [cause]. I want to be more intentional about what more I can do or how I can reach a broader audience with this, especially to young men or boys, and it will be great to just be able to reflect on that for a solid 24 hours while actually literally going into the New Year.”
Mt. Pisgah is about a mile from where Holden grew up in Newark and one of his favorite trails: the route from the north trailhead to the south trailhead gains and loses around 1,600 feet of elevation during the four-mile trek, boasting views over Lake Willoughby far below. On Dec. 19, 2020, Holden managed a total of eight summits, running and hiking about 33 miles total in his 12-hour push.
While last year’s fundraiser started out as a personal challenge in the era of COVID-cancelled races and events, Holden ended up being joined by a friend, local physical therapist, Jesse Dimick, as well as St. Johnsbury native, Hillary Gerardi, a Black Diamond-sponsored mountain athlete based in France who was home visiting family.
This year, Holden invites anyone interested to come and join him for a lap or even to just hang out at the trailhead with a portable fire pit and snacks.
“I’m pretty mentally strong, but I don’t know if I can go for 24 hours without people hanging out and doing it with me,” said Holden, who recently completed the 12-hour White Lakes Ultra. “The toughest part of the 12-hour race was just being alone … it being dark, in the woods, by myself. I’m hoping that by pushing this out to a lot of people, some people will want to come — even if it’s just during the daylight hours or on the morning of New Year’s Day.”
Holden is planning on starting the 24-hour event around 3 p.m. or so on Dec. 31 and ending around the same time on Jan. 1, 2022.
“I want to start and end in the light,” he said. “I want to end and be able to hopefully enjoy the company of some people who are there and hang out for a minute … or go directly to bed, we’ll see.”
While the ultra runner has done a few 24-hour pushes before, they have been few and far between.
“I’ve definitely done a lot in the 12-hour range, but that’s only half of 24,” Holden said. “I don’t really know what it’s going to have in store, especially at that time of year. You really never know what the conditions are going to be like … the only thing that would be really bad is extreme cold or if it was raining. But I’m just not going to think about that.”
Amanda Cochrane, executive director of Umbrella, said last week that the organization was incredibly grateful for Holden’s support.
“Obviously the money is very much welcome to support our programs,” she said. “But even just Jesse being who he is, inspiring other people and sharing his perspective on our work, is super-refreshing and important.”
Cochrane said that Umbrella has recently seen a “real increase” in folks who are seeking their support.
“We had in October our busiest time that we’ve ever had in our emergency shelter program, housing a lot of people who are dealing with domestic violence in the St. J and Newport areas,” she said. “We’re not exactly sure why, but definitely with the housing crisis and the intensity of the pandemic experience for people right now, we’re just seeing a lot of need.”
Cochrane added that Umbrella is asking community members who would like to support their clients during the holiday season to consider dropping into any of their locations with gift cards for local businesses.
“We’re really just so appreciative of Jesse’s willingness to put himself out there and speak to a population he’s best to speak to — other men — and doing such a great job with it,” Cochrane said. “We’re so blown away by what he’s doing.”
Holden said that, as a physical education teacher at the Academy, he tries very intentionally to form a relationship with every student starting freshman year.
“I’m around a lot of the athletes, especially the male students — my office is in the locker room,” he said. “Any time I hear something sexist or misogynistic or anything like that, I am immediate and quick to correct them and to make sure they know I think that’s not okay. I think it can be powerful coming from someone who they respect, someone they respect because of the fact that I’m more athletic than them.”
“Even though they might respect me because I’m an athlete, then they can also understand that I’m much more than that,” Holden continued. “I think that can hopefully change the narrative a bit: it’s a start.”
When asked why Umbrella’s cause is so near and dear to his heart, Holden gets personal.
“I was that kid,” he said. “I was sh***y. I didn’t know any better and I didn’t have anyone correcting me; it’s just what everyone else did. I’ve been in their shoes and I feel like explaining that [to male athletes] can be really powerful.”
“I’m calling them out,” Holden continued. “But I’m doing it because I know they can be better and I want us all to be better.”
Holden’s GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/rise-above-run. Anyone wishing to connect regarding the cause or the event is welcome to connect with him or ask questions via Instagram message @jesseholdenmtns or via email to jesse3holden@gmail.com.
