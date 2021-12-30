ST. JOHNSBURY — Homes and businesses helped Light Up St. Johnsbury for the holidays, and four of them were judged worthy of cash prizes on Wednesday.
Gillian Sewake, director of St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce — Discover St. Johnsbury, reported the first- and second-best displays among residences, and first- and second-best among businesses.
In the residential category, first prize worth $100 goes to Melissa Maney whose large display on Summer Street most impressed the judges.
Earning second place and $50 was Laura Wayne for her colored lights display on Green Street.
Among businesses, Moose River Lake and Lodge Store won first place, and Dunkin’ Donuts took second.
Sewake said the money to provide cash prizes came from “a generous community member.”
A team of judges traveled around town to seek the best displays. They took photos and shared them with other community members. The judging committee members met via video conference on Wednesday and took the vote. Sewake said she facilitated the meeting but did not vote.
