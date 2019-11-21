Holiday Food Help, Free Meal In St. J

Volunteer Roberta Mckinney, center, has a good laugh while serving squash at the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner Thursday at the United Community Church in St. Johnsbury. To her left serving potatoes is Valerie Cote and to her right is volunteer server Mayo Nunn. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

In St. Johnsbury, a food shelf needs items ahead of the holidays and a Thanksgiving meal site welcomes diners and volunteers to help serve.

Kingdom Community Services Food Shelf, located at 36 Steeple Place (off Main Street, near the United Community Church), is in need of canned vegetables for the holidays. The food pantry is open for donations - and help - on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. Contact Ellie Dole, Manager, 751-8581 for drop off or pick up of donations.

