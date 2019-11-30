ST. JOHNSBURY — Hitting downtown St. J on Black Friday involved no crazy start times, no lines, no traffic, and lots of opportunity to peruse locally-owned, independent shops where shop owners rely on shoppers who value shopping local.

At the Red Tag, one of a trio of connected retail shops on Railroad Street, Mark and Liz Meeker of Lee, N.H. were leaving with his and her treasures. She had a stamp cutting machine she’ll use for crafts, and he nabbed a set of vintage iron fireplace tools.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.