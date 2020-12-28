Amy Bean felt holiday cheer was needed in 2020 more than ever. Inspired by Gov. Phil Scott encouraging people to ‘Light up Vermont’ for the holidays, she introduced Lyndonville’s holiday light competition.

“I talked it over with the girls at the salon and we all thought this was a good way to increase the holiday spirit,” Bean said. Her motivation stemmed from the pandemic and the changes it made to her own holiday plans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments