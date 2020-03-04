Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Holland moderator Mitch Wonson explains the rules of town meeting Tuesday morning while selectmen Tim Sykes and Norm Fortin listen. More than 50 people gathered in the town school gym for the traditional floor meeting and potluck lunch. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Holland moderator Mitch Wonson explains the rules of town meeting Tuesday morning while selectmen Tim Sykes and Norm Fortin listen. More than 50 people gathered in the town school gym for the traditional floor meeting and potluck lunch. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Holland voters elected Andrew Bouchard as selectman over Ronny Patenaude by three votes Tuesday. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Holland voters applaud the service of outgoing town officials at the annual town meeting on Tuesday in the school gym. (Photo by Robin Smith)
HOLLAND — The future of the closed Holland elementary school dominated Holland’s traditional town meeting Tuesday.
The more than 50 people gathered in the school gym heard about options being considered for the school, from conversion to a community center or education facility to sale to a private entity for development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.