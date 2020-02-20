Hunter Sykes, 28, of Holland, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Feb. 17 on Gore Road in Holland. Vermont State Police responded to a reported slide off the road around 7 p.m. and spoke with Sykes at the scene.

Police said indicators of impairment were detected. Upon completing an investigation, Sykes was placed under arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby for processing. Sykes is due in Orleans County Superior Court March 17.

