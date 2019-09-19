Orleans County Sheriff’s Department reported Justin Mills, 37, of Holland, was cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license. According to police, Mills was stopped Sept. 4 and found to be operating on a suspended license and with two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.
On Sept. 9, Mills was stopped and found to be operating again. He was scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 17 for driving on a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
