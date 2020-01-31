Holland Wants PUC To Put An End To Dairy Air Wind Plan

Holland Selectmen Norman Fortin, Treor Gray and Timothy Sykes, seen here at a meeting in May 2019, want the Dairy Air Wind project application dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can't be reopened by the developer. (File Photo)

HOLLAND — Holland Selectmen want to make sure that renewable energy developer David Blittersdorf can’t restart his former plan for a wind turbine on Dairy Air Farm.

Blittersdorf announced Jan. 16 that he was dropping the Dairy Air Wind project because the political climate under Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is hostile to wind energy. He urged Vermonters to challenge the governor and change laws to favor wind projects.

