Firefighters respond to a structure fire at 202 Under The Mountain Rd. in Lyman on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The New Year’s Eve fire was reported by the Lyman Forest Fire Warden at 3:25 p.m. and multiple departments arrived to discover the wood frame, cape-style home was fully engulfed. Property owner Alexander Lantas was not on scene and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. Fire departments from Lisbon, Littleton and Sugar Hill responded and Landaff Fire ran the water supply at Dodge Pond. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

