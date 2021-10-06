A home improvement fraud suspect wants to go back to work as an independent contractor while he gets substance abuse treatment in the community and awaits trial on multiple criminal charges.
Bloomfield tree trimmer Makenzie J. Laverty, 26, was recently released from jail to attend a substance abuse assessment program at “Serenity House” in Rutland County.
Laverty was released on Thursday from the program and appeared in court by telephone with his mother, Deborah Laverty of Maidstone, who was driving him back to the Northeast Kingdom to live with her pending trial.
“When I get home, I’m gonna have my mother pay for my insurance so that way I’m fully insured and all that,” said Laverty to the court. “Then I’m gonna be just going back doing what I did before, working for myself.”
Essex Superior Court
But Judge Timothy B. Tomasi did not grant Laverty’s work exception request after it was opposed by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi who raised public safety concerns.
“The ability to be self-employed at this stage, I think, does not adequately protect the public,” said Illuzzi. “If he wants to work for someone else, that might be appropriate. But to simply allow him to be able to claim that he was out working any time of the day or night - it simply is not acceptable given the record in this case. To give him a free-for-all to go back to the status quo before he was incarcerated - I don’t think is in the best interest of the public.”
But Judge Tomasi said he would be open to re-considering Laverty’s request in the near future after he had shown he was successfully engaged in substance abuse treatment and that it was going well.
“The court is concerned,” said the judge. “First and foremost, the court’s concerned about the stability of the recovery.”
Police say Laverty was hired in August of 2020 by an Essex County couple to cut down two trees near a shed on their property. But four months later the job still wasn’t done even though the couple had already paid Laverty $3,500.
Investigators say Laverty is a drug addict and that drugs were definitely a factor in the case. Laverty has pleaded not guilty to the charge. If convicted, he faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
According to Illuzzi, Laverty has also been charged with two counts of grand larceny for allegedly stealing from his mother and “her former boyfriend” while living at his mother’s house. Illuzzi told the court that for this reason, Laverty should not be moving to his mother’s house but to a residential substance abuse facility instead.
“I just don’t think it’s advisable to allow Mr. Laverty to return to live at his mother’s house which was essentially his base of operation when the offenses were committed,” said Illuzzi. “In fact, the mother is one of the purported victims…I think we need to request that Mr. Laverty go to an aftercare program in the form of a “Sober House” so that there are rules that would govern his conduct and allow him to remain in the community on that basis…”
But the judge granted Laverty’s return to his mother’s house after hearing an argument by defense attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville.
“I would urge the court to allow Mr. Mackenzie (Laverty) to go to his mother’s house,” said Wilson. “His mother has made a decision after careful thought and listening to him and talking to him. That things have changed sufficiently.… I think he deserves the chance to follow the recommendation of his assessment program - Serenity House - and see if it can work in the community. If he doesn’t, I think he knows what the consequences are.”
According to court documents, Laverty has already failed once to complete drug treatment after being released from pre-trial detention.
“Mr. Laverty previously was released to Valley Vista, a program from which he was expelled after attending for a few days, for failing to engage in group and otherwise attempting to dictate to the Valley Vista medical staff the type of medication he wanted to take,” wrote Illuzzi in a letter he sent to Serenity House in September after Laverty arrived there. “He missed 10 out of 24 group meetings, claiming he was sick. But he was healthy enough to watch TV while missing group.”
