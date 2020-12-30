Home Improvement Fraudster Sentenced

Home improvement fraud (adobe stock)

A Vermont man convicted of home improvement fraud last year was sentenced in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to a minimum of four months in prison.

Clayton Flye, 40, of Chelsea was sentenced by Judge Michael J. Harris to 4-30 months, all suspended, except for four months to serve. Flye began serving his sentence on Monday and will be given credit for time already served in pre-trial detention.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments