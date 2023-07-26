LITTLETON — After several years in the works, representatives of North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency (NCHHHA), North Country Healthcare (NCH), and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new home medical supplies store on Wednesday.
The retail facility at 252 Meadow St., aimed at helping residents manage their health and well-being and make it easier for them to maintain their independence and quality of life, is a service of NCHHHA, an affiliate of the nonprofit NCH.
Before the ribbon cutting, Tiffany Haynes-Hicks, president of NCHHHA, spoke of the local importance of the retail portion of the agency’s home medical supplies business.
“I think that when this conversation started two years ago, we really noticed that there was a huge gap in this market for the agency, but also for the North Country and northern New Hampshire in general, and we really wanted to be the ones to fill that gap for the North Country,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that the residents of our community were given the service that they deserve, and that’s really what we’re hoping to provide here.”
NCHHHA will not only provide the equipment, but will also provide the service, said Haynes-Hicks, who thanked those involved for making the vision a reality.
“A lot of blood, sweat, and tears have gone into this building behind us,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to seeing this grow.”
James Patry, vice-president of marketing and community relations for NCH, said, “A big reason for opening this service line is to provide residents options for in-home equipment. One of the major benefits to us offering this is that providers can place orders for needed equipment, and our team can work to fulfill the order, have it delivered and set up, as appropriate. Our team then has a more complete look at everything provided for, and needed by, the patient.”
Another portion of the facility was built as a central supply warehouse, he said.
“Like many other entities, we saw firsthand the challenges of supply chain, during COVID,” said Patry.
NCH’s ability to now house needed items in the warehouse and then deliver them across its affiliates, as needed, allows a streamlined and single point of distribution contact for affiliates and will free up space for affiliates, he said.
“This is all very exciting for us, and the early response from patients has been wonderful,” he said.
The range of supplies and equipment includes commodes, wheelchairs, walkers and rollators, daily living aids, bed and bath safety items, such as grab bars and shower chairs, pillows and cushions, urinary incontinence products, women’s products, wound care products, lift recliners, mobility aids, and respiratory equipment.
Items are for both rental and sale.
Coming soon will be a wide range of prescription items.
Many insurances cover all or some prescription home medical equipment, said NCH representatives.
And the supply store’s team, they said, is staffed with experienced home care technicians whose top priority is excellent customer service, and the team will deliver, set up, and provide education for all home medical supply needs.
The facility will fulfill supply prescriptions for CPAB/bi-level/ASV machines, oxygen and concentrators, catheters, ostomy supplies, post-surgical supplies, and diabetic testing supplies.
In the fall, NCHHHA expects to begin accepting all major insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, as well as working one-on-one with providers to ensure that patients have all of the equipment and prescription home medical supplies that they need for their homes.
For Wednesday’s grand opening, NCHHHA partnered with the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The building that was purchased by NCH in June 2021 had been vacant for several years following the closure of Family Dollar.
It encompasses some 9,500 square feet, with 1,500 square feet devoted to the store in front (in space rented by NCHHHA) and 8,000 square feet to the warehouse behind it, said Jesse Raimer, NCH’s director of materials management.
Between the purchase and preparing the building for operations, it was a 12-month turnaround, he said.
“All of us are excited to bring this to the community,” said Raimer. “We’ve been doing a lot of listening to people to learn what they’re looking for and what they need. If we can’t get it that day, we’ll get it in a few days.”
The loading dock in the back can handle trucks longer than 50 feet, and the trucks will pick up and deliver five days a week, he said.
For efficiency, boxes of different colors are set aside for NCH’s four affiliates — North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
