LITTLETON — After several years in the works, representatives of North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency (NCHHHA), North Country Healthcare (NCH), and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new home medical supplies store on Wednesday.

The retail facility at 252 Meadow St., aimed at helping residents manage their health and well-being and make it easier for them to maintain their independence and quality of life, is a service of NCHHHA, an affiliate of the nonprofit NCH.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments