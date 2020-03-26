A homeless fugitive wanted in connection with multiple drug charges in New Hampshire was found by state police in a Peacham residence on Tuesday.

Jennifer Marie Dadah, 35, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony trespassing on Wednesday. Judge Michael J. Harris set conditions of release prohibiting Dadah from going within 300 feet of the residence located at 952 Mack Mountain Road in Peacham and set $50,000 bail on the fugitive charge.

