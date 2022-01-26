A homeless St. Johnsbury man has been accused of pulling a knife during an altercation on Railroad Street.
John W. Schumann, 40, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct by fighting - second offense and was released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Police said a report was received at 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2021, of a fight between two men and two women near Walgreens drug store at 502 Railroad St.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“Dispatch stated that a caller claimed a man in a ‘Thayer’ jacket displayed a knife towards the other male involved,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report.
The alleged altercation was finished when police arrived on the scene, but a witness identified as Alyssa Bunnell told police in a sworn written statement that the incident included a woman, a man in a “Thayer” contracting jacket and another man in a red hat.
“I was sitting in my vehicle at Walgreens,” wrote Bunnell in her statement. “They began verbally arguing, then went separate ways. Thayer sweatshirt turned back around, pulled out (a) switchblade? knife. Started charging towards red hat man towards Champlain farms … During the entire event they were yelling, screaming and being aggressive towards each other when the Thayer sweatshirt pulled out his knife and charged at the red hat …”
Police say a review of Schumann’s criminal record shows that he was previously convicted of disorderly conduct in September of 2019.
Schumann is facing a possible sentence of up to 120 days in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
