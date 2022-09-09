Homeless Man Charged In Sexual Assault Cases Against Children
Buy Now

Scaffolding in front of the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury is in place on Monday, May 23, 2022, for an extensive brick replacement project by Alpine Restoration, from Waterbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A homeless man from the St. Johnsbury area was charged with sexual assault of a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child on Sept. 8.

Justin Maloney, 29 was cited following an investigation that began in February of this year. State police detectives at that time began looking into allegations that Maloney assaulted a five-year-old female in the town of Orleans in 2020. During the investigation, a second victim was identified who made allegations of being assaulted in Lyndonville during a similar time frame. The second male victim would have been seven years old at the time.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments