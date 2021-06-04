The Sherriff asked nicely - more than once - but the driver of a stolen car on Route 2 refused to pull over.
Steven R. Blaisdell, 30, homeless, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and felony eluding a law enforcement officer in Essex Superior Court on Tuesday.
The court set conditions of release and $500 bail at Blaisdell’s arraignment.
According to an affidavit filed by Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, he was on patrol in Lunenburg on Feb. 11 when he received an alert that New Hampshire authorities were in pursuit of a motor vehicle that was about to cross into Vermont.
Essex Superior Court
Sheriff Colby located the vehicle and activated his blue lights and pulled up beside the vehicle on Route 2.
“I put down my passenger window and told the driver to shut off the car and remove the keys,” wrote Colby in his report. “The driver began to pull away slowly. I angled my cruiser in the roadway narrowing the space between my cruiser and the guard rail, again ordering the driver to stop the car and to shut the car off.”
But the driver, later identified by police as Blaisdell, had other ideas.
“The driver continued to look at the space between the guardrail and my cruiser…I again ordered Blaisdell to shut the car off and told him I would pin his car to the guard rail if he tried it (driving through the space between my cruiser and the guardrail)…The driver drove through the space between my cruiser and the guardrail.”
The sheriff then pursued the suspect vehicle at speeds of up to 90 m.p.h along Route 2 and Route 102 until he lost sight of the vehicle near Granby Road. However, the sheriff continued to search for the suspect vehicle and located it in the driveway at 3107 Fellows Road, according to the report.
Police said the vehicle was owned by New Hampshire resident Michelle LaFontaine, 50, who had reported the car was being used without her permission.
If convicted of both charges Blaisdell faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
