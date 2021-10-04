A homeless sex offender told authorities he had been staying at a Lyndonville residence for several days this summer.
But technology told a different story.
Hawkk R. Christman, 27, has now been charged with failure to comply with the requirements of the sex offender registry. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday but he failed to appear leading Judge Timothy B. Tomasi to order a $4,000 arrest warrant for Christman.
Caledonia Superior Court
Since Christman is designated by the state as homeless, he is required to inform the sex offender registry where he is staying on a daily basis.
Christman told the registry that he had been staying at 93 South Street in Lyndonville on Aug. 10, 11, 12, 15 and 17.
But his probation officer, Gary Leigh, told registry officials that the GPS tracker Christman was wearing indicated he had only stayed at that address for one night - on Aug. 10.
On Aug. 18, the registry asked Lyndonville Police to check on Christman.
“I found that Hawkk does not reside at that residence, nor had he been there for several nights,” wrote Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris in his report. “
On Aug. 20, Chief Harris located Christman and cited him into court on the criminal charge for falsely reporting his whereabouts to the registry.
According to court documents, Christman was convicted in May of 2019 of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 16 and was also convicted in April of 2017 of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.
If convicted of the charge Christman faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
