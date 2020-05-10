A homeless woman has been accused of assaulting a Norton man with a three foot-long piece of 2x4.
Jenny Burge, 42, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Essex Superior Court to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor unlawful mischief and was released on conditions.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. James Gallup, Burge assaulted Jeffrey Hatfield, 49, at his residence located at 4491 Route 144 in Norton at 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday.
Essex Superior Court
Hatfield told police Burge showed up at his residence demanding to see an unidentified juvenile that Hatfield had full custody of and that Burge became angry when he would not let Burge see the juvenile.
“Burge picked-up a plank of wood off the ground,” wrote Gallup in his report. “Burge first struck him across the back and another time on his left arm…Burge hit his mailbox and knocked it off the post and onto the ground…Burge then struck his truck with the plank of wood.”
Police say Burge is also accused of swinging the 2x4 at Hatfield’s wife, Kristine Hatfield, 42, who was on a porch of the home whern the alleged incident occurred.
“The plank struck the porch and left a significant dent on the porch,” wrote Gallup.
While driving away, Burge allegedly struck a light post and a plastic lawn flamingo with her vehcile.
Burge was later picked-up by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent who stopped her car on Route 114 in Canaan.
Burge was released by Judge Michael J. Harris after arraignment Thursday on a 24 hour curfew into the custody of Roxanne Gagnon at 36 Middle Street in Beecher Falls.
The court also prohibited Burge from contacting abusing, harassing or going within 300 feet of Jeffrey Hatfield.
If convicted Burge faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison and $26,000 in fines.
