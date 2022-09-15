Homeless Woman Accused Of Stealing A Truck In Waterford
Buy Now

A Waterford man told police he tried to help a homeless woman but she returned the favor by stealing his truck.

Michelle L. Deaette, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Deaette also pleaded not guilty on Monday to two felony counts of forgery. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release and $500 bail.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments