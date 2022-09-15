Homeless Woman Accused Of Stealing A Truck In Waterford

A Waterford man told police he tried to help a homeless woman but she returned the favor by stealing his truck.
Michelle L. Deaette, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Deaette also pleaded not guilty on Monday to two felony counts of forgery. Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release and $500 bail.
Deaette is accused of stealing a truck from Ray Crickard, 62, at his residence located at 91 Old County Road in June.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Crickard told me he met a homeless girl named Michelle Deaette who he offered to let stay at his residence for the night,” wrote Tpr. David Hastings in his report. “Crickard advised he went to sleep in his armchair and when he woke up, his 2003 Chevrolet Truck was gone.”
The truck was later located at 98 4th Street in St. Johnsbury.
“I observed Crickard’s truck parked next to the residence,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “I then knocked on the door and was met by David Sargent, 67, who advised Deaette arrived at his residence at approximately 11 p.m. on the night of June 7 and left with someone. David said he did not know who the truck in his driveway belonged to…”
Police said they also watched security video from Crickard’s residence.
“In the video, I observed Deaette leave the house and then the truck leave the driveway,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “It should be noted that you do not actually see Deaette get into the vehicle. After this you see Crickard head out a minute later carrying a bottle of BBQ sauce.”
Deaette, who is currently being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.