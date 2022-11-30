Homeless Woman Arrested On Drug, Bank Trespassing Charges
A homeless woman has been charged with trespassing at a local bank and drug possession.

Natasha Long, 33, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of narcotics possession, cocaine possession and unlawful trespass at the Passumpsic Bank at 497 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.

