Homeless Woman Arrested On Drug, Bank Trespassing Charges

A homeless woman has been charged with trespassing at a local bank and drug possession.
Natasha Long, 33, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of narcotics possession, cocaine possession and unlawful trespass at the Passumpsic Bank at 497 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
Long was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said the alleged trespassing incident occurred on Sept. 7 after Long was seen on bank property after being served a notice of trespass by St. Johnsbury Police in February.
The drug charges occurred after police investigated an alleged theft of cash by Long from local resident Lyle Degreenia, 33.
Degreenia told police that on Oct. 1 Long had come to his house and asked for $20 so she could “get feeling better.”
“It is known to me that Long is a heroin addict and the average street price for a bindle of heroin is $7.00,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his report.
Degreenia told police that Long then asked for more money but he said no. Long then allegedly grabbed Degreenia’s wallet from an entertainment center in the house and stole the rest of his cash.
Police located Long a few days later, walking along Pearl Street. While taking Long into custody, police said Long reached into her jacket pocket and took out a small, wax paper-like bag and dropped it on the ground. Police said the powdery substance in the bag later tested positive for fentanyl.
Police said they also located a “folded playing card” containing a substance that later tested positive for crack cocaine.
Long faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $4,500 in fines.
