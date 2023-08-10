A homeless St. Johnsbury woman has been charged with felony assault & robbery with injury.
Ariya D. Sweeney, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday and was jailed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington for lack of a responsible adult.
Sweeney could offer a responsible adult to the court who would be required to report any violations of conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
But the court would have to approve the responsible adult.
Police said Sweeney struck Myisha Reid, 27, in the head with a glass cup and a glass lampshade at 1658 Main St. in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 7. Sweeney is also accused of stealing money from Reid.
A witness, Tisa Russell, 44, and Reid met with St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jasmine Hendry outside the building.
“Tisa stated Sweeney told her Amber Labrecque, 34, sent her to rob the house of drugs,” wrote Ofc. Hendry in her report. “Tisa said Sweeney put a glass lamp shade and coffee cup together and hit Myisha in the head.”
Police said Reid was upset and crying.
“Behind Myisha’s right ear I observed blood and pieces of thick white glass on her skin and in her hair,” wrote Ofc. Hendry. “Tisa said Myisha was sitting in a chair facing the couch clipping her toenails. Tisa said when Sweeney went to the kitchen to get water, that is when Sweeney picked up the lampshade and the cup and smashed it over Myisha’s head. Tisa said Sweeney started attacking Myisha and Myisha was covering her head.”
Police said Sweeney allegedly stole $45 from Reid. Sweeney told police she grabbed the money because Reid had previously “robbed” Sweeney.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release on Sweeney including the responsible adult (condition #4), a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and no contact with the alleged victim and the witness.
Sweeney faces a possible sentence of one to 20 years in prison.
