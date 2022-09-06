Homeless Woman Staying Outside Among Bagged Belongings Near Fairbanks Inn
An umbrella held by a homeless person named Sharon Jasper appears among her possessions in garbage bags on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, that form a circle around Jasper on Western Avenue property across the road from Fairbanks Inn. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A homeless woman, surrounded by her bagged belongings, is sheltering beneath an umbrella on a vacant piece of Western Avenue property.

Sharon Jasper said she’s been there since Sept. 1 when she was told she could no longer stay at the Fairbanks Inn. Her tiny encampment, marked by stacked garbage bags, is along Western Avenue across the road from the inn.

