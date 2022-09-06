Homeless Woman Staying Outside Among Bagged Belongings Near Fairbanks Inn

An umbrella held by a homeless person named Sharon Jasper appears among her possessions in garbage bags on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, that form a circle around Jasper on Western Avenue property across the road from Fairbanks Inn. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A homeless woman, surrounded by her bagged belongings, is sheltering beneath an umbrella on a vacant piece of Western Avenue property.
Sharon Jasper said she’s been there since Sept. 1 when she was told she could no longer stay at the Fairbanks Inn. Her tiny encampment, marked by stacked garbage bags, is along Western Avenue across the road from the inn.
The time she’s spent outside with only an umbrella above her has included some heavy rain storms.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jasper said she was told by people who were aware of her homelessness that she might have a place to stay in Newport. She said she thought she might be going there later in the afternoon. At 6 p.m. she was still at 35 Western Ave.
Jasper said one of the area support agencies gave her a tent and some other supplies, but she bagged them up and refuses to use them because she said they are contaminated.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said he became aware of the woman’s presence on Western Avenue Friday morning. He said support workers and police officers have tried to work with her on finding shelter, but she has not been cooperative.
Jasper said she moved into the Fairbanks Inn in July. Before that, she had been staying at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville. Both locations have been used to locate people who would otherwise be homeless.
Whitehead said the woman has been sheltered in various locations throughout the state.
He said he’s not sure what the next step will be regarding Jasper’s presence on Western Avenue. Mental health workers with Northeast Kingdom Human Services have been trying to figure out what to do.
“If she is refusing service then there’s very little they can do,” said Whitehead. “It’s not an ideal situation and right now the only choice we have is to wait it out.”
The property owner, Murphy Realty, could request a notice of trespass to compel Jasper to leave the property, but Whitehead said that may not be a solution.
“She’s just going to maybe move someplace else,” he said.
The issues of homelessness and mental health struggles are statewide issues that most impact the municipality, said Whitehead. “It’s a prime example of using municipal resources to address a statewide problem … It clearly causes a burden to the town.”
Whitehead said the town will continue to monitor Jasper on Western Avenue and seek a proper sheltering solution.
“We’ll stay in communication with our mental health partners and do what we can to bring this to a resolution,” said Whitehead.
