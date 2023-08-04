Homeowners Association Asks Town To Take Over Sewer System
WHITEFIELD — The Northwoods Estates homeowners association wants the town to assume ownership of its sewer infrastructure.

Jim Dyckman, president of the homeowners association, asked the Select Board on July 24 to sponsor a warrant article for required Town Meeting approval.

