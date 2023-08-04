Homeowners Association Asks Town To Take Over Sewer System

WHITEFIELD — The Northwoods Estates homeowners association wants the town to assume ownership of its sewer infrastructure.
Jim Dyckman, president of the homeowners association, asked the Select Board on July 24 to sponsor a warrant article for required Town Meeting approval.
The Select Board demanded an inspection of the sewer system as a condition of support, to ensure it is well constructed and maintained.
Northwoods Estates made an identical request on a previous date, which the board denied over concerns with the integrity and quality of the sewer lines.
The homeowners association has contacted J & S Waterworks of St. Johnsbury to scope the sewer line.
If that work is performed, Dyckman said he would provide a scoping summary report, video and photos, and a list of materials used in the sewer system construction.
Dyckman has already provided the Select Board with inspection and maintenance reports.
The town is already responsible for maintaining Northwoods Estates’ water lines and roads.
CEMETERY MAINTENANCE
The Select Board also heard a request for the town to assume responsibility for cemetery maintenance.
Cemetery trustees Barbara Pinkham and James Sherwood said the cemetery sexton had resigned and someone was needed to maintain graves, repair fences, repaint signs, seed and lime lawns, prune, trim and remove trees and brush, and so forth.
The Select Board was receptive but raised concerns over public works department staffing and workload.
Board members requested that public works director Rob Larson and cemetery trustees “iron out the details.”
