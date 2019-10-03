Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A fuel delivery company inspector checks out a fuel tank in a customer's basement. Inspections are ongoing across Vermont. A red-tagged tank requires immediate repairs or replacement before a new delivery of fuel is allowed under state law.
The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says this is an acceptable fuel tank.
This outdoor fuel tank does not meet most of the safety standards required in Vermont. (VFDA Photo)
This tank is not on stable footing and shows signs of rust.
DERBY — Another round of homeowners across Vermont have received notices about inspections needed on their fuel oil tanks.
Some homeowners might discover that their old tanks no longer meet minimum standards and must be repaired or even replaced before they can receive a new fuel delivery, a costly impact on budgets and a worrisome occurrence as winter approaches.
