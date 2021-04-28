After two gas fitters and their superior were indicted in November on charges of negligent homicide in the deaths of a Lyman couple who perished in their home from carbon monoxide poisoning, a prosecutor has dropped the charges against the boss.
On Wednesday, Assistant Grafton County Attorney Hayley McClenahan filed a notice of nolle prosequi, confirming that the state “has chosen to forego prosecution at this time” against Adam Vigent, a licensed gas fitter.
Vigent, 52, of North Haverhill, who was represented by Richard Guerriero, of the Lothstein Guerriero law firm, had faced two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide that charged him with directing the improper installation of the gas boiler and vent system.
In her filing, McClenahan did not state the reason why the county attorney’s office elected to drop the charges and it was undetermined if the charges or others could be pursued against Vigent in the future.
Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick has previously said she cannot comment on specific cases, but has said in past conversations that her office goes forward with cases that county prosecutors believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt and if there comes a time when findings change that then a case is reevaluated.
Negligent homicide charges against the other two men, however, are proceeding as of Wednesday.
Richard B. Mallett Jr., 50, of Woodsville, and Philip L. Poirier, 29, of Corinth, Vt., still face two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide and one Class B felony count of reckless conduct that accuse them of negligently, recklessly and improperly installing heating equipment that cycled exhaust gases back into the Lyman home, where the gases reached fatal levels and killed John Courtney, 71, and wife, April Courtney, 63, at their residence at 29 Wilderness Acres Road on Jan. 29, 2019.
Police had responded to the residence, which the Courtneys bought in 2015 as their “dream home,” according to their obituary, for a welfare check after those close to the couple had not heard from them for several days.
Officials concluded the Courtneys died three days earlier, on Jan. 26, 2019.
Mallett and Poirer are accused of completing the installation that re-used a hole from an old vent system that was not compliant with the manufacturer-required height for snow load specific to the area, and that left the vent terminal pipe vulnerable to snow and ice damage or blockage, which resulted in exhaust gases cycling back into the boiler and residence.
According to the indictments, they caused the deaths when they installed a gas boiler and vent system and left the exterior vent pipe in such a way that it extended past the roof’s overhang, leaving it vulnerable to snow and ice damage and blockage and in a manner where the pipe did not comply with manufacturer specifications.
They are also alleged to have installed the vent terminal to the home’s exterior through the re-used hole from the old vent system.
In addition, Poirier and Mallett are alleged to have only used one screw, as opposed to the manufacture-required three screws, at an elbow joint connecting the interior and exterior piping, thereby leaving the joint vulnerable to damage or disconnection.
Prosecutors said the improper installation caused the cycling of exhaust gases back into the boiler and residence, increasing the carbon monoxide levels and causing the deaths.
The counts of reckless conduct allege that Poirier and Mallett should have been aware, through their training and experience, “that such installation was improper and hazardous to the safe functioning of the system.”
Under New Hampshire statute, the boiler and vent heating system are defined as deadly weapons in the manner in which they were used and are known to cause death when improperly installed.
The case against Mallett, who is represented by attorney Andrew Cotrupi, went to a dispositional conference on Wednesday.
The case against Poirier, who is represented by attorney Simon Brown, went to a dispositional conference on April 12.
State police in 2019 found the Courtneys dead, along with their two cats and three dogs that had died in the home.
A fourth dog was found alive but in critical condition.
Annually, New Hampshire has on average two to four CO poisoning deaths.
The vast majority of the deaths are accidental and few result in criminal charges, though a case from Plaistow in 2014 that is similar to the Lyman case did lead to charges and ultimately to a plea deal. It also involved product liability.
